East Division
WLPct.GB
Buffalo (Toronto)4130.577
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)4032.556
Rochester (Washington)4032.556
Durham (Tampa Bay)3933.542
Jacksonville (Miami)3834.528
Worcester (Boston)3735.514
Norfolk (Baltimore)3438.472
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)3042.41711½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2843.39413
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2646.36115½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)4328.606
Columbus (Cleveland)4131.569
Memphis (St. Louis)4131.569
Toledo (Detroit)3733.529
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)3535.500
St. Paul (Minnesota)3536.4938
Gwinnett (Atlanta)3537486
Omaha (Kansas City)3336.478
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3338.46510
Louisville (Cincinnati)2744.38016
Saturday's Games

Charlotte 12, Worcester 2

St. Paul 7, Buffalo 4

Lehigh Valley 9, Norfolk 1

Jacksonville 1, Durham 0

Toledo 8, Scranton/WB 3

Syracuse 5, Rochester 4

Louisville 2, Iowa 1

Memphis 6, Indianapolis 5

Columbus 3, Omaha 2

Nashville 2, Gwinnett 1

Sunday's Games

Worcester 3, Charlotte 2

Rochester 2, Syracuse 1

Louisville 10, Iowa 5

Buffalo 2, St. Paul 1

Norfolk at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Indianapolis 6, Memphis 2

Omaha 17, Columbus 14

Durham 6, Jacksonville 2

Scranton/WB 8, Toledo 2

Nashville 9, Gwinnett 8, 11 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Durham at Charlotte, 11:05 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Louisville at Toledo, 12:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 2:07 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

