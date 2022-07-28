|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|53
|43
|.552
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|53
|43
|.552
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|52
|44
|.542
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|50
|46
|.521
|3
|Worcester (Boston)
|50
|46
|.521
|3
|Rochester (Washington)
|47
|48
|.495
|5½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|47
|48
|.495
|5½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|46
|50
|.479
|7
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|43
|53
|.448
|10
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|62
|.354
|19
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|58
|37
|.611
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|54
|41
|.568
|4
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|52
|44
|.542
|6½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|48
|46
|.511
|9½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|48
|47
|.505
|10
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|46
|50
|479
|12½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|45
|49
|.479
|12½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|44
|49
|.473
|13
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|43
|52
|.453
|15
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|40
|55
|.421
|18
|Wednesday's Games
Omaha 10, Syracuse 4
St. Paul 9, Iowa 5
Scranton/WB 7, Rochester 4
Durham 11, Lehigh Valley 4
Toledo 3, Indianapolis 0
Louisville 5, Columbus 1
Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 3
Buffalo 7, Worcester 2
Nashville 12, Charlotte 5
Norfolk 13, Memphis 10
|Thursday's Games
Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 1, susp. (bottom of 3)
Worcester 3, Buffalo 1
Syracuse 5, Omaha 3
Durham 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Toledo 7, Indianapolis 6
Columbus 6, Louisville 0, 6 innings
Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 0
Nashville 3, Charlotte 1
Norfolk 6, Memphis 4
St. Paul 5, Iowa 4
|Friday's Games
Omaha at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Rochester, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
