All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)5343.552
Jacksonville (Miami)5343.552
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)5244.5421
Buffalo (Toronto)5046.5213
Worcester (Boston)5046.5213
Rochester (Washington)4748.495
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)4748.495
Norfolk (Baltimore)4650.4797
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)4353.44810
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)3462.35419
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)5837.611
Columbus (Cleveland)5441.5684
Memphis (St. Louis)5244.542
Toledo (Detroit)4846.511
Omaha (Kansas City)4847.50510
Gwinnett (Atlanta)465047912½
St. Paul (Minnesota)4549.47912½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)4449.47313
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)4352.45315
Louisville (Cincinnati)4055.42118
Wednesday's Games

Omaha 10, Syracuse 4

St. Paul 9, Iowa 5

Scranton/WB 7, Rochester 4

Durham 11, Lehigh Valley 4

Toledo 3, Indianapolis 0

Louisville 5, Columbus 1

Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 3

Buffalo 7, Worcester 2

Nashville 12, Charlotte 5

Norfolk 13, Memphis 10

Thursday's Games

Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 1, susp. (bottom of 3)

Worcester 3, Buffalo 1

Syracuse 5, Omaha 3

Durham 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Toledo 7, Indianapolis 6

Columbus 6, Louisville 0, 6 innings

Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 0

Nashville 3, Charlotte 1

Norfolk 6, Memphis 4

St. Paul 5, Iowa 4

Friday's Games

Omaha at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Rochester, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

