All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)4537.549
Jacksonville (Miami)4438.5371
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)4438.5371
Buffalo (Toronto)4339.5242
Rochester (Washington)4339.5242
Worcester (Boston)4339.5242
Norfolk (Baltimore)4042.4885
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)3943.4766
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)3547.42710
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)3052.36615
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)5130.630
Columbus (Cleveland)4636.561
Memphis (St. Louis)4438.537
Omaha (Kansas City)4140.51310
Toledo (Detroit)4140.51310
St. Paul (Minnesota)4041.49411
Gwinnett (Atlanta)404248811½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)3941.48811½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3645.44415
Louisville (Cincinnati)3249.39519
Thursday's Games

Durham 8, Memphis 7, 10 innings

Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 3

St. Paul 5, Louisville 4

Rochester 11, Lehigh Valley 2

Norfolk 7, Jacksonville 5

Iowa 6, Indianapolis 3

Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd.

Nashville 6, Columbus 2

Syracuse 3, Buffalo 2

Omaha 6, Toledo 1

Friday's Games

Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 2, 1st game

Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 0, 2nd game

Durham 13, Memphis 0

Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 3

Indianapolis 7, Iowa 2

Louisville 4, St. Paul 1

Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 5

Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 3

Nashville 5, Columbus 3

Buffalo 6, Syracuse 1

Toledo 4, Omaha 1

Saturday's Games

Scranton/WB at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Scranton/WB at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you