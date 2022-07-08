|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|45
|37
|.549
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|44
|38
|.537
|1
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|44
|38
|.537
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|43
|39
|.524
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|43
|39
|.524
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|43
|39
|.524
|2
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|40
|42
|.488
|5
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|43
|.476
|6
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|47
|.427
|10
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|52
|.366
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|51
|30
|.630
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|46
|36
|.561
|5½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|44
|38
|.537
|7½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|41
|40
|.513
|10
|Toledo (Detroit)
|41
|40
|.513
|10
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|40
|41
|.494
|11
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|40
|42
|488
|11½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|39
|41
|.488
|11½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|36
|45
|.444
|15
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|32
|49
|.395
|19
|Thursday's Games
Durham 8, Memphis 7, 10 innings
Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 3
St. Paul 5, Louisville 4
Rochester 11, Lehigh Valley 2
Norfolk 7, Jacksonville 5
Iowa 6, Indianapolis 3
Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd.
Nashville 6, Columbus 2
Syracuse 3, Buffalo 2
Omaha 6, Toledo 1
|Friday's Games
Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 2, 1st game
Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 0, 2nd game
Durham 13, Memphis 0
Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 3
Indianapolis 7, Iowa 2
Louisville 4, St. Paul 1
Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 5
Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 3
Nashville 5, Columbus 3
Buffalo 6, Syracuse 1
Toledo 4, Omaha 1
|Saturday's Games
Scranton/WB at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Scranton/WB at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
