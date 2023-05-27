All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)3514.714
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2819.5966
Durham (Tampa Bay)2722.5518
St. Paul (Minnesota)2622.542
Louisville (Cincinnati)2623.5319
Memphis (St. Louis)2624.520
Columbus (Cleveland)2524.5109
Nashville (Milwaukee)2524.51010
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2525.50010½
Worcester (Boston)2525.50010½
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2425.49011
Buffalo (Toronto)2426.48011½
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2426.48011½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2326.46912
Toledo (Detroit)2326.46912
Jacksonville (Miami)2226.45812½
Omaha (Kansas City)2127.43813½
Rochester (Washington)2127.43813½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2128.42914
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1931.38014½
Friday's Games

Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 2

Louisville 15, Syracuse 8

Durham 11, Gwinnett 8

Indianapolis 7, Columbus 3

Toledo 3, Rochester 2

Charlotte 7, Jacksonvlle 1

Lehigh Valley 7, Buffalo 3

Nashville 7, Iowa 4

Norfolk 7, Memphis 2

Omaha 6, St. Paul 4

Saturday's Games

Worcester 11, Scranton/WB 7

Durham 4, Gwinnett 3

Louisville 6, Syracuse 4

Jacksonvlle 20, Charlotte 4

Buffalo 14, Lehigh Valley 9

Columbus 10, Indianapolis 9

Rochester 12, Toledo 7

Iowa 5, Nashville 1

Norfolk 11, Memphis 6

St. Paul 14, Omaha 1

Sunday's Games

Durham at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

Worcester at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.

Rochester at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonvlle, 6:05 p.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 6:07 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Memphis, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 6:05 p.m.

