|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|35
|14
|.714
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|28
|19
|.596
|6
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|27
|22
|.551
|8
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|26
|22
|.542
|8½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|26
|23
|.531
|9
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|26
|24
|.520
|9½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|25
|24
|.510
|9
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|25
|24
|.510
|10
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|25
|.500
|10½
|Worcester (Boston)
|25
|25
|.500
|10½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|24
|25
|.490
|11
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|24
|26
|.480
|11½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|26
|.480
|11½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|23
|26
|.469
|12
|Toledo (Detroit)
|23
|26
|.469
|12
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|22
|26
|.458
|12½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|21
|27
|.438
|13½
|Rochester (Washington)
|21
|27
|.438
|13½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|21
|28
|.429
|14
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|31
|.380
|14½
|Friday's Games
Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 2
Louisville 15, Syracuse 8
Durham 11, Gwinnett 8
Indianapolis 7, Columbus 3
Toledo 3, Rochester 2
Charlotte 7, Jacksonvlle 1
Lehigh Valley 7, Buffalo 3
Nashville 7, Iowa 4
Norfolk 7, Memphis 2
Omaha 6, St. Paul 4
|Saturday's Games
Worcester 11, Scranton/WB 7
Durham 4, Gwinnett 3
Louisville 6, Syracuse 4
Jacksonvlle 20, Charlotte 4
Buffalo 14, Lehigh Valley 9
Columbus 10, Indianapolis 9
Rochester 12, Toledo 7
Iowa 5, Nashville 1
Norfolk 11, Memphis 6
St. Paul 14, Omaha 1
|Sunday's Games
Durham at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.
Rochester at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonvlle, 6:05 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 6:07 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Syracuse at Rochester, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 6:05 p.m.
