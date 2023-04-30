|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|13
|12
|.520
|5½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|13
|.519
|5½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|Worcester (Boston)
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|17
|.370
|9½
|Rochester (Washington)
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|18
|9
|.667
|1½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|8
|.667
|2
|Toledo (Detroit)
|17
|9
|.654
|2
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|14
|12
|.538
|5
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|10
|15
|.400
|8½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|10
|16
|.385
|9
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|10
|16
|.385
|9
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|9
|17
|.346
|10
|Saturday's Games
Rochester 2, St. Paul 1
Worcester 7, Scranton/WB 6, 11 innings
Iowa 18, Louisville 2
Toledo 6, Syracuse 5
Gwinnett 9, Buffalo 6
Durham 6, Memphis 5, 10 innings
Indianapolis 8, Columbus 5
Jacksonville 8, Lehigh Valley 1
Norfolk 20, Charlotte 1
Nashville 6, Omaha 5, 10 innings
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo 21, Gwinnett 9
Worcester 5, Scranton/WB 0
Norfolk 6, Charlotte 3
Syracuse at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Iowa 13, Louisville 0
Omaha 10, Nashville 6
Jacksonville 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Memphis 10, Durham 9
St. Paul at Rochester, ccd.
Columbus at Indianapolis, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Nashville at St. Paul, 12:07 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Indianapolis at Toledo, 11:05 a.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 12:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at St. Paul, 7:35 p.m.
