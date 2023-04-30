All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)197.731
Durham (Tampa Bay)1610.6153
Jacksonville (Miami)1312.520
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1413.519
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)1214.4627
Worcester (Boston)1214.4627
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1215.444
Buffalo (Toronto)1115.4238
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1017.370
Rochester (Washington)916.360
Memphis (St. Louis)189.667
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)168.6672
Toledo (Detroit)179.6542
St. Paul (Minnesota)1510.600
Nashville (Milwaukee)1412.5385
Columbus (Cleveland)1214.4627
Omaha (Kansas City)1015.400
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1016.3859
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1016.3859
Louisville (Cincinnati)917.34610
Saturday's Games

Rochester 2, St. Paul 1

Worcester 7, Scranton/WB 6, 11 innings

Iowa 18, Louisville 2

Toledo 6, Syracuse 5

Gwinnett 9, Buffalo 6

Durham 6, Memphis 5, 10 innings

Indianapolis 8, Columbus 5

Jacksonville 8, Lehigh Valley 1

Norfolk 20, Charlotte 1

Nashville 6, Omaha 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 21, Gwinnett 9

Worcester 5, Scranton/WB 0

Norfolk 6, Charlotte 3

Syracuse at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa 13, Louisville 0

Omaha 10, Nashville 6

Jacksonville 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Memphis 10, Durham 9

St. Paul at Rochester, ccd.

Columbus at Indianapolis, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Nashville at St. Paul, 12:07 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indianapolis at Toledo, 11:05 a.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 12:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at St. Paul, 7:35 p.m.

