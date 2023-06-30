All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)301.000
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)301.000
St. Paul (Minnesota)301.000
Columbus (Cleveland)21.6671
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)21.6671
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)21.6671
Jacksonville (Miami)201.000
Rochester (Washington)21.6671
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)21.6671
Worcester (Boston)21.6671
Buffalo (Toronto)12.3332
Durham (Tampa Bay)12.3332
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)12.3332
Louisville (Cincinnati)12.3332
Omaha (Kansas City)12.3332
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)12.3332
Toledo (Detroit)12.3332
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)03.0003
Gwinnett (Atlanta)03.0003
Memphis (St. Louis)03.0003
Thursday's Games

Norfolk 10, Charlotte 8

Indianapolis 9, Louisville 8

Scranton/WB 7, Syracuse 0

Columbus 6, Toledo 2

Worcester 5, Buffalo 2, 1st game

Worcester 4, Buffalo 2, 2nd game

Jacksonville 3, Durham 2, 10 innings

Lehigh Valley 12, Rochester 3

Omaha 8, Iowa 3

Nashville 5, Memphis 1

St. Paul 13, Gwinnett 7

Friday's Games

Scranton/WB 10, Syracuse 6

Norfolk 5, Charlotte 4, 10 innings

Toledo 7, Columbus 3

Worcester 10, Buffalo 8, 10 innings

Durham 15, Jacksonville 5

Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Indianapolis 10, Louisville 8

Iowa 6, Omaha 5

Nashville 6, Memphis 2

St. Paul 10, Gwinnett 3

Saturday's Games

Toledo at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indianapolis at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you