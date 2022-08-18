All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)6549.570
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)6252.5443
Buffalo (Toronto)6152.540
Jacksonville (Miami)6152.540
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)5953.5275
Worcester (Boston)5856.5097
Norfolk (Baltimore)5162.45113½
Rochester (Washington)5163.44714
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)5064.43915
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)4470.38621
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)6745.598
Columbus (Cleveland)6548.575
Toledo (Detroit)6152.540
Memphis (St. Louis)5855.513
St. Paul (Minnesota)5556.49511½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)565849112
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)5557.49112
Omaha (Kansas City)5360.46914½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)5262.45616
Louisville (Cincinnati)4866.42120
Wednesday's Games

Worcester 2, Rochester 1

Indianapolis 10, Iowa 5

Durham 4, Norfolk 3

Louisville 4, Omaha 3

Charlotte 8, Syracuse 7

Nashville 6, Jacksonille 2

Gwinnett 8, Memphis 4

Toledo 4, Columbus 0

Lehigh Valley 15, Buffalo 4

St. Paul 6, Scranton/WB 0

Thursday's Games

Durham 10, Norfolk 4

Buffalo 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Omaha 4, Louisville 2, 10 innings

Worcester 9, Rochester 8

Syracuse 11, Charlotte 10

Iowa 3, Indianapolis 0

Nashville at Jacksonille, ppd.

Gwinnett 5, Memphis 1

Toledo 9, Columbus 4

Scranton/WB at St. Paul, ppd.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Jacksonille, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 2, 6:07 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Omaha at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

