|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|65
|49
|.570
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|62
|52
|.544
|3
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|61
|52
|.540
|3½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|61
|52
|.540
|3½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|59
|53
|.527
|5
|Worcester (Boston)
|58
|56
|.509
|7
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|51
|62
|.451
|13½
|Rochester (Washington)
|51
|63
|.447
|14
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|50
|64
|.439
|15
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|44
|70
|.386
|21
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|67
|45
|.598
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|65
|48
|.575
|2½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|61
|52
|.540
|6½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|58
|55
|.513
|9½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|55
|56
|.495
|11½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|56
|58
|491
|12
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|55
|57
|.491
|12
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|53
|60
|.469
|14½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|52
|62
|.456
|16
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|48
|66
|.421
|20
|Wednesday's Games
Worcester 2, Rochester 1
Indianapolis 10, Iowa 5
Durham 4, Norfolk 3
Louisville 4, Omaha 3
Charlotte 8, Syracuse 7
Nashville 6, Jacksonille 2
Gwinnett 8, Memphis 4
Toledo 4, Columbus 0
Lehigh Valley 15, Buffalo 4
St. Paul 6, Scranton/WB 0
|Thursday's Games
Durham 10, Norfolk 4
Buffalo 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Omaha 4, Louisville 2, 10 innings
Worcester 9, Rochester 8
Syracuse 11, Charlotte 10
Iowa 3, Indianapolis 0
Nashville at Jacksonille, ppd.
Gwinnett 5, Memphis 1
Toledo 9, Columbus 4
Scranton/WB at St. Paul, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Nashville at Jacksonille, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 2, 6:07 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Omaha at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
