|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|18
|9
|.667
|2½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|20
|11
|.645
|2½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|18
|12
|.600
|4
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|17
|13
|.567
|5
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|15
|.500
|7
|Worcester (Boston)
|15
|15
|.500
|7
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|14
|15
|.483
|7½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|13
|17
|.433
|9
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|12
|18
|.400
|10
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|12
|18
|.400
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|12
|18
|.400
|10
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|19
|.387
|10½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|11
|18
|.379
|10½
|Rochester (Washington)
|11
|18
|.379
|10½
|Friday's Games
Rochester 4, Scranton/WB 1
Durham 2, Norfolk 1
Syracuse 10, Lehigh Valley 9, 11 innings
Worcester 14, Buffalo 2
Iowa 9, Columbus 5
Gwinnett 2, Charlotte 0
Indianapolis 6, Toledo 3
Omaha 6, Louisville 2
Nashville 3, St. Paul 2, susp. bottom of 3rd
Jacksonville 6, Memphis 2, 11 innings
|Saturday's Games
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at St. Paul, 2, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 4:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Iowa at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 2:05 p.m..
Louisville at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Nashville at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
