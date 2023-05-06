All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)228.733
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)189.667
Memphis (St. Louis)2011.645
Toledo (Detroit)1812.6004
St. Paul (Minnesota)1612.5715
Durham (Tampa Bay)1713.5675
Nashville (Milwaukee)1613.552
Jacksonville (Miami)1514.517
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1515.5007
Worcester (Boston)1515.5007
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)1415.483
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1417.452
Columbus (Cleveland)1316.448
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1317.4339
Buffalo (Toronto)1218.40010
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1218.40010
Louisville (Cincinnati)1218.40010
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1219.38710½
Omaha (Kansas City)1118.37910½
Rochester (Washington)1118.37910½
Friday's Games

Rochester 4, Scranton/WB 1

Durham 2, Norfolk 1

Syracuse 10, Lehigh Valley 9, 11 innings

Worcester 14, Buffalo 2

Iowa 9, Columbus 5

Gwinnett 2, Charlotte 0

Indianapolis 6, Toledo 3

Omaha 6, Louisville 2

Nashville 3, St. Paul 2, susp. bottom of 3rd

Jacksonville 6, Memphis 2, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at St. Paul, 2, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 4:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 2:05 p.m..

Louisville at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Nashville at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

