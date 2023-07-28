All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)148.636
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)159.625
Buffalo (Toronto)149.609½
Worcester (Boston)149.609½
St. Paul (Minnesota)1410.5831
Nashville (Milwaukee)1310.565
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)1310.565
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1210.5452
Durham (Tampa Bay)1311.5422
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1311.5422
Rochester (Washington)1311.5422
Jacksonville (Miami)1212.5003
Louisville (Cincinnati)1212.5003
Columbus (Cleveland)1112.478
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1112.478
Memphis (St. Louis)1113.4584
Omaha (Kansas City)1013.435
Toledo (Detroit)816.3337
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)715.3187
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)320.13011½
Thursday's Games

Norfolk 5, Nashville 3

Durham 10, Charlotte 9

Rochester 6, Worcester 5

Louisville 9, Indianapolis 6

Scranton/WB 5, Buffalo 1

Omaha 5, Columbus 2

Gwinnett 5, Jacksonville 2

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, susp.

Memphis 6, Iowa 4

Toledo 5, St. Paul 4

Friday's Games

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Nashville at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you