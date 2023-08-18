|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|26
|16
|.619
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|25
|16
|.610
|1
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|24
|17
|.585
|2
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|24
|18
|.571
|2½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|24
|18
|.571
|2½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|18
|.550
|3½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|21
|19
|.525
|4½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|21
|19
|.525
|4½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|21
|20
|.512
|5
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|21
|21
|.500
|5½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|21
|21
|.500
|5½
|Rochester (Washington)
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|19
|22
|.463
|7
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|26
|.366
|11
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|13
|27
|.325
|12½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|35
|.167
|19½
|Thursday's Games
Durham 16, Gwinnett 9
Toledo 4, Omaha 2
Columbus 6, Syracuse 5
Scranton/WB 2, Worcester 1
Buffalo 7, Rochester 1
Lehigh Valley 2, Jacksonville 1
Charlotte 3, Nashville 3
Louisville 6, Iowa 5, 10 innings
Memphis 6, Norfolk 2
St. Paul 4, Indianapolis 1
|Friday's Games
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Scranton/WB at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Charlotte at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Scranton/WB at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
