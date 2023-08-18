All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2615.634
Durham (Tampa Bay)2616.619½
Worcester (Boston)2516.6101
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2417.5852
Jacksonville (Miami)2418.571
St. Paul (Minnesota)2418.571
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2218.550
Nashville (Milwaukee)2219.5374
Buffalo (Toronto)2119.525
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2119.525
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2120.5125
Louisville (Cincinnati)2121.500
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)2121.500
Rochester (Washington)2021.4886
Memphis (St. Louis)2022.476
Toledo (Detroit)2022.476
Columbus (Cleveland)1922.4637
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1526.36611
Omaha (Kansas City)1327.32512½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)735.16719½
Thursday's Games

Durham 16, Gwinnett 9

Toledo 4, Omaha 2

Columbus 6, Syracuse 5

Scranton/WB 2, Worcester 1

Buffalo 7, Rochester 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Jacksonville 1

Charlotte 3, Nashville 3

Louisville 6, Iowa 5, 10 innings

Memphis 6, Norfolk 2

St. Paul 4, Indianapolis 1

Friday's Games

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Scranton/WB at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Scranton/WB at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Norfolk at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you