All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Columbus (Cleveland)201.000
Jacksonville (Miami)201.000
Nashville (Milwaukee)201.000
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)201.000
St. Paul (Minnesota)201.000
Worcester (Boston)201.000
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)11.5001
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)11.5001
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)11.5001
Louisville (Cincinnati)11.5001
Omaha (Kansas City)11.5001
Rochester (Washington)11.5001
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)01.0001
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)11.5001
Buffalo (Toronto)02.0002
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)02.0002
Durham (Tampa Bay)02.0002
Gwinnett (Atlanta)02.0002
Memphis (St. Louis)02.0002
Toledo (Detroit)02.0002
Wednesday's Games

Iowa 9, Omaha 2

St. Paul 12, Gwinnett 9

Louisville 7, Indianapolis 6

Syracuse 7, Scranton/WB 4

Norfolk 12, Charlotte 5

Columbus 11, Toledo 10, 10 innings

Jacksonville 9, Durham 8

Rochester 7, Lehigh Valley 6

Nashville 12, Memphis 4

Worcester at Buffalo, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Norfolk 10, Charlotte 8

Indianapolis 9, Louisville 8

Scranton/WB 7, Syracuse 0

Columbus 6, Toledo 2

Worcester 5, Buffalo 2, 1st game

Worcester 4, Buffalo 2, 2nd game

Jacksonville 3, Durham 2, 10 innings

Lehigh Valley 12, Rochester 3

Omaha 8, Iowa 3

Nashville 5, Memphis 1

St. Paul 13, Gwinnett 7

Friday's Games

Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toledo at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

