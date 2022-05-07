|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|16
|12
|.556
|—
|Rochester (Washington)
|15
|12
|.556
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|16
|.429
|4
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|16
|.385
|5
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|10
|18
|.357
|6
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|18
|.333
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|18
|10
|.643
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|13
|15
|.464
|5½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
|Thursday's Games
Worcester 5, Toledo 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Toledo 2, Worcester 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Louisville 5, Indianapolis 5, susp. top of 9th inning
Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 0
Durham 5, Buffalo 4
Lehigh Valley 14, Syracuse 2
Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 2
Omaha 5, Columbus 0
Nashville 4, Norfolk 3, 10 innings
St. Paul 6, Iowa 3
Jacksonville at Memphis, ppd. to May 6
|Friday's Games
Jacksonville 7, Memphis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Jacksonville 10, Memphis 6, 9 innings, 2nd game
Scranton/WB 8, Rochester 7
Buffalo 5, Durham 4
Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 2
Toledo 6, Worcester 2
Louisville at Indianapolis, ppd. to Aug. 3
Charlotte 12, Gwinnett 2
Omaha 10, Columbus 8
Norfolk 6, Nashville 5
Iowa 6, St. Paul 2
|Saturday's Games
Scranton/WB at Rochester, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Durham at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.
Worcester at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Durham at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Worcester at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.
