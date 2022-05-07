All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Buffalo (Toronto)1612.571
Jacksonville (Miami)1612.571
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)1612.556
Rochester (Washington)1512.556½
Worcester (Boston)1513.5361
Norfolk (Baltimore)1414.5002
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1216.4294
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1016.3855
Durham (Tampa Bay)1018.3576
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)918.333
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)189.667
Columbus (Cleveland)1810.643½
St. Paul (Minnesota)1412.538
Memphis (St. Louis)1513.536
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1312.5204
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)1314.4815
Omaha (Kansas City)1314.4815
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1315.464
Toledo (Detroit)1214.462
Louisville (Cincinnati)1016.385
Thursday's Games

Worcester 5, Toledo 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Toledo 2, Worcester 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Louisville 5, Indianapolis 5, susp. top of 9th inning

Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 0

Durham 5, Buffalo 4

Lehigh Valley 14, Syracuse 2

Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 2

Omaha 5, Columbus 0

Nashville 4, Norfolk 3, 10 innings

St. Paul 6, Iowa 3

Jacksonville at Memphis, ppd. to May 6

Friday's Games

Jacksonville 7, Memphis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Jacksonville 10, Memphis 6, 9 innings, 2nd game

Scranton/WB 8, Rochester 7

Buffalo 5, Durham 4

Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 2

Toledo 6, Worcester 2

Louisville at Indianapolis, ppd. to Aug. 3

Charlotte 12, Gwinnett 2

Omaha 10, Columbus 8

Norfolk 6, Nashville 5

Iowa 6, St. Paul 2

Saturday's Games

Scranton/WB at Rochester, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Durham at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Worcester at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Durham at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Worcester at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

