|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|41
|30
|.577
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|40
|32
|.556
|1½
|Rochester (Washington)
|40
|32
|.556
|1½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|39
|33
|.542
|2½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|38
|34
|.528
|3½
|Worcester (Boston)
|37
|35
|.514
|4½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|34
|38
|.472
|7½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|42
|.417
|11½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|43
|.394
|13
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|46
|.361
|15½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|43
|28
|.606
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|41
|31
|.569
|2½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|41
|31
|.569
|2½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|37
|33
|.529
|5½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|35
|35
|.500
|7½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|35
|36
|.493
|8
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|35
|37
|486
|8½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|33
|36
|.478
|8½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|38
|.465
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|27
|44
|.380
|16
|Sunday's Games
Worcester 3, Charlotte 2
Rochester 2, Syracuse 1
Louisville 10, Iowa 5
Buffalo 2, St. Paul 1
Norfolk at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Indianapolis 6, Memphis 2
Omaha 17, Columbus 14
Durham 6, Jacksonville 2
Scranton/WB 8, Toledo 2
Nashville 9, Gwinnett 8, 11 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Durham at Charlotte, 11:05 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Louisville at Toledo, 12:05 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 2:07 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
