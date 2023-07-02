All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
St. Paul (Minnesota)501.000
Columbus (Cleveland)41.8001
Nashville (Milwaukee)41.8001
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)41.8001
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)31.750
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)32.6002
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)32.6002
Jacksonville (Miami)32.6002
Buffalo (Toronto)22.500
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)22.500
Rochester (Washington)22.500
Worcester (Boston)22.500
Durham (Tampa Bay)23.4003
Louisville (Cincinnati)23.4003
Omaha (Kansas City)23.4003
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)13.250
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)14.2004
Memphis (St. Louis)14.2004
Toledo (Detroit)14.2004
Gwinnett (Atlanta)05.0005
Saturday's Games

Columbus 7, Toledo 6

Buffalo 4, Worcester 0

Scranton/WB 8, Syracuse 3

Jacksonville 8, Durham 7

Charlotte 3, Norfolk 2, 10 innings

Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 4

St. Paul 10, Gwinnett 6

Indianapolis 14, Louisville 8

Nashville 7, Memphis 5

Iowa at Omaha, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Louisville 7, Indianapolis 4

Omaha 11, Iowa 1, 1st game

Iowa 6, Omaha 2, 2nd game

Durham 9, Jacksonville 5

St. Paul 11, Gwinnett 5

Columbus 7, Toledo 1, 6 innings

Norfolk 15, Charlotte 3

Memphis 9, Nashville 8, 10 innings

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, ppd.

Scranton/WB at Syracuse, ppd.

Worcester at Buffalo, ppd.

Monday's Games

Toledo at Columbus, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Memphis at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.<

