All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)4942.538
Jacksonville (Miami)4942.538
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)4942.538
Buffalo (Toronto)4744.5162
Rochester (Washington)4744.5162
Worcester (Boston)4744.5162
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)4546.4954
Norfolk (Baltimore)4447.4845
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)4150.4518
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)3358.36316
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)5535.611
Columbus (Cleveland)5238.5783
Memphis (St. Louis)5041.549
Omaha (Kansas City)4644.5119
Toledo (Detroit)4544.506
Gwinnett (Atlanta)454649510½
St. Paul (Minnesota)4346.48311½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)4147.46613
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)4050.44415
Louisville (Cincinnati)3654.40019
Friday's Games

Durham 6, Norfolk 3

Syracuse 6, Worcester 5, 10 innings

Columbus 5, Toledo 3

Nashville 12, Louisville 6

Scranton/WB 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 0

St. Paul 9, Indianapolis 8, 10 innings

Buffalo 3, Rochester 0

Omaha 9, Iowa 1

Gwinnett 7, Memphis 6

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you