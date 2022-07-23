|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|49
|42
|.538
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|49
|42
|.538
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|49
|42
|.538
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|47
|44
|.516
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|47
|44
|.516
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|47
|44
|.516
|2
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|45
|46
|.495
|4
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|44
|47
|.484
|5
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|41
|50
|.451
|8
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|33
|58
|.363
|16
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|55
|35
|.611
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|52
|38
|.578
|3
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|50
|41
|.549
|5½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|46
|44
|.511
|9
|Toledo (Detroit)
|45
|44
|.506
|9½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|45
|46
|495
|10½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|43
|46
|.483
|11½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|41
|47
|.466
|13
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|40
|50
|.444
|15
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|36
|54
|.400
|19
|Friday's Games
Durham 6, Norfolk 3
Syracuse 6, Worcester 5, 10 innings
Columbus 5, Toledo 3
Nashville 12, Louisville 6
Scranton/WB 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 0
St. Paul 9, Indianapolis 8, 10 innings
Buffalo 3, Rochester 0
Omaha 9, Iowa 1
Gwinnett 7, Memphis 6
|Saturday's Games
Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.