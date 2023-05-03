All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)217.750
Memphis (St. Louis)209.690
Toledo (Detroit)1810.6433
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)169.640
St. Paul (Minnesota)1511.577
Durham (Tampa Bay)1611.593
Nashville (Milwaukee)1513.5366
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1414.5007
Columbus (Cleveland)1314.481
Jacksonville (Miami)1314.481
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)1314.481
Worcester (Boston)1314.481
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1316.448
Buffalo (Toronto)1116.4079
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1117.39310
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1117.39310
Louisville (Cincinnati)1117.39310
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1117.39310
Omaha (Kansas City)1017.37010½
Rochester (Washington)917.34611
Tuesday's Games

Nashville 11, St. Paul 5

Louisville 10, Omaha 4

Indianapolis at Toledo, ppd.

Iowa at Columbus, ppd.

Scranton/WB 3, Rochester 1

Norfolk 12, Durham 8

Lehigh Valley 9, Syracuse 7

Worcester 9, Buffalo 8

Gwinnett 10, Charlotte 2

Memphis 6, Jacksonville 4

Wednesday's Games

Toledo 4, Indianapolis 3, 1st Game

Indianapolis 9, Toledo 0, 2nd Game

Louisville 7, Omaha 4

Memphis 6, Jacksonville 5

Columbus 10, Iowa 2

Rochester at Scranton/WB, ppd.

Norfolk 9, Durham 1

Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.

Charlotte 6, Gwinnett 3, 10 innings

St. Paul 5, Nashville 3

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville at Memphis, 12:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:35 p.m..

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Nashville at St. Paul, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:35 p.m..

Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Nashville at St. Paul, 7:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

