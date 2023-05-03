|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|20
|9
|.690
|1½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|18
|10
|.643
|3
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|9
|.640
|3½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|16
|11
|.593
|4½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|14
|.500
|7
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Worcester (Boston)
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|11
|16
|.407
|9
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|11
|17
|.393
|10
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|11
|17
|.393
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|11
|17
|.393
|10
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|17
|.393
|10
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|10
|17
|.370
|10½
|Rochester (Washington)
|9
|17
|.346
|11
|Tuesday's Games
Nashville 11, St. Paul 5
Louisville 10, Omaha 4
Indianapolis at Toledo, ppd.
Iowa at Columbus, ppd.
Scranton/WB 3, Rochester 1
Norfolk 12, Durham 8
Lehigh Valley 9, Syracuse 7
Worcester 9, Buffalo 8
Gwinnett 10, Charlotte 2
Memphis 6, Jacksonville 4
|Wednesday's Games
Toledo 4, Indianapolis 3, 1st Game
Indianapolis 9, Toledo 0, 2nd Game
Louisville 7, Omaha 4
Memphis 6, Jacksonville 5
Columbus 10, Iowa 2
Rochester at Scranton/WB, ppd.
Norfolk 9, Durham 1
Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.
Charlotte 6, Gwinnett 3, 10 innings
St. Paul 5, Nashville 3
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Jacksonville at Memphis, 12:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:35 p.m..
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Nashville at St. Paul, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:35 p.m..
Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Nashville at St. Paul, 7:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
