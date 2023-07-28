All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Buffalo (Toronto)159.625
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)1510.600½
St. Paul (Minnesota)1510.600½
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)1410.5831
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)1410.5831
Worcester (Boston)1410.5831
Durham (Tampa Bay)1411.560
Rochester (Washington)1411.560
Nashville (Milwaukee)1311.5422
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1211.522
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1312.520
Jacksonville (Miami)1312.520
Louisville (Cincinnati)1312.520
Memphis (St. Louis)1213.480
Columbus (Cleveland)1113.4584
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1113.4584
Omaha (Kansas City)1113.4584
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)915.3756
Toledo (Detroit)817.320
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)321.12512
Thursday's Games

Norfolk 5, Nashville 3

Durham 10, Charlotte 9

Rochester 6, Worcester 5

Louisville 9, Indianapolis 6

Scranton/WB 5, Buffalo 1

Omaha 5, Columbus 2

Gwinnett 5, Jacksonville 2

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, susp.

Memphis 6, Iowa 4

Toledo 5, St. Paul 4

Friday's Games

Syracuse 9, Lehigh Valley 6, 1st game

Syracuse 6, Lehigh Valley 3, 2nd game

Durham 9, Charlotte 2

Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester 6, Worcester 5

Louisville 5, Indianapolis 3, 10 innings

Buffalo 12, Scranton/WB 2

Omaha 7, Columbus 6

Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 4

Memphis 5, Iowa 3

St. Paul 8, Toledo 2

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Nashville at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

