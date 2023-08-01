All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Buffalo (Toronto)1710.630
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)1710.630
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)1611.5931
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1612.571
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)1612.571
St. Paul (Minnesota)1612.571
Nashville (Milwaukee)1512.5562
Worcester (Boston)1512.5562
Durham (Tampa Bay)1513.536
Rochester (Washington)1513.536
Jacksonville (Miami)1414.500
Louisville (Cincinnati)1414.500
Memphis (St. Louis)1414.500
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1313.500
Columbus (Cleveland)1314.4814
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1215.4445
Omaha (Kansas City)1215.4445
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1017.6707
Toledo (Detroit)1018.357
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)423.14813
Sunday's Games

Worcester 4, Rochester 3, 1st game

Rochester 2, Worcester 1, 2nd game

Buffalo 11, Scranton/WB 8

Indianapolis 11, Louisville 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Syracuse 2

Iowa at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett 4, Jacksonville 3

St. Paul 7, Toledo 2

Omaha 7, Columbus 5

Norfolk 6, Nashville 3

Durham 10, Charlotte 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Scranton/WB 5, Rochester 4

Louisville 3, Omaha 2

Syracuse 5, Worcester 4

Norfolk 6, Charlotte 3

Indianapolis 7, Gwinnett 5

Lehigh Valley 10, Buffalo 7

Columbus 15, St. Paul 7

Nashville 6, Durham 4

Toledo 8, Iowa 2

Memphis 17, Jacksonville 5

Wednesday's Games

Worcester at Syracuse, 12:05 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

