|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|15
|13
|.536
|2½
|Rochester (Washington)
|15
|13
|.536
|2½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|17
|.670
|7
|Toledo (Detroit)
|10
|18
|.357
|7½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|23
|.148
|13
|Sunday's Games
Worcester 4, Rochester 3, 1st game
Rochester 2, Worcester 1, 2nd game
Buffalo 11, Scranton/WB 8
Indianapolis 11, Louisville 3
Lehigh Valley 3, Syracuse 2
Iowa at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Gwinnett 4, Jacksonville 3
St. Paul 7, Toledo 2
Omaha 7, Columbus 5
Norfolk 6, Nashville 3
Durham 10, Charlotte 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Scranton/WB 5, Rochester 4
Louisville 3, Omaha 2
Syracuse 5, Worcester 4
Norfolk 6, Charlotte 3
Indianapolis 7, Gwinnett 5
Lehigh Valley 10, Buffalo 7
Columbus 15, St. Paul 7
Nashville 6, Durham 4
Toledo 8, Iowa 2
Memphis 17, Jacksonville 5
|Wednesday's Games
Worcester at Syracuse, 12:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
