|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|10
|.600
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|15
|10
|.600
|½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Rochester (Washington)
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|15
|.375
|6
|Toledo (Detroit)
|8
|17
|.320
|7½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|21
|.125
|12
|Friday's Games
Syracuse 9, Lehigh Valley 6, 1st game
Syracuse 6, Lehigh Valley 3, 2nd game
Durham 9, Charlotte 2
Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester 6, Worcester 5
Louisville 5, Indianapolis 3, 10 innings
Buffalo 12, Scranton/WB 2
Omaha 7, Columbus 6
Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 4
Memphis 5, Iowa 3
St. Paul 8, Toledo 2
|Saturday's Games
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.
Nashville at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
