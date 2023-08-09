All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2113.618
Worcester (Boston)2113.618
Durham (Tampa Bay)2015.571
Jacksonville (Miami)2015.571
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)2015.571
St. Paul (Minnesota)2015.571
Buffalo (Toronto)1915.5592
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)1916.543
Louisville (Cincinnati)1916.543
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1716.515
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1716.515
Nashville (Milwaukee)1716.515
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1716.515
Rochester (Washington)1817.514
Columbus (Cleveland)1717.5004
Memphis (St. Louis)1619.457
Toledo (Detroit)1520.429
Omaha (Kansas City)1222.3539
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1222.3539
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)629.17115½
Tuesday's Games

Durham 8, Memphis 6

Syracuse 3, Scranton/WB 0

Worcester 10, Buffalo 9

Rochester 8, Lehigh Valley 7

Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3

Columbus 5, Toledo 3

Nashville 9, Indianapolis 8

Jacksonville 11, Norfolk 2

Iowa 8, Omaha 2

St. Paul 14, Louisville 4

Wednesday's Games

Gwinnett 9, Charlotte 3

Worcester 5, Buffalo 4

St. Paul 6, Louisville 3

Memphis 9, Durham 4

Scranton/WB 9, Syracuse 5

Lehigh Valley 14, Rochester 13

Toledo 10, Columbus 6

Nashville at Indianapolis, ppd.

Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2

Iowa 20, Omaha 1

Thursday's Games

Nashville at Indianapolis, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:45 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you