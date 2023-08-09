|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|19
|15
|.559
|2
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|19
|16
|.543
|2½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|19
|16
|.543
|2½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Rochester (Washington)
|18
|17
|.514
|3½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|16
|19
|.457
|5½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|15
|20
|.429
|6½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|12
|22
|.353
|9
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|22
|.353
|9
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|29
|.171
|15½
|Tuesday's Games
Durham 8, Memphis 6
Syracuse 3, Scranton/WB 0
Worcester 10, Buffalo 9
Rochester 8, Lehigh Valley 7
Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3
Columbus 5, Toledo 3
Nashville 9, Indianapolis 8
Jacksonville 11, Norfolk 2
Iowa 8, Omaha 2
St. Paul 14, Louisville 4
|Wednesday's Games
Gwinnett 9, Charlotte 3
Worcester 5, Buffalo 4
St. Paul 6, Louisville 3
Memphis 9, Durham 4
Scranton/WB 9, Syracuse 5
Lehigh Valley 14, Rochester 13
Toledo 10, Columbus 6
Nashville at Indianapolis, ppd.
Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2
Iowa 20, Omaha 1
|Thursday's Games
Nashville at Indianapolis, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:45 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
