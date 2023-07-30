|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|Rochester (Washington)
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|17
|.346
|8
|Toledo (Detroit)
|9
|18
|.333
|8½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|22
|.154
|13
|Saturday's Games
Rochester at Worcester, susp.
Buffalo 14, Scranton/WB 7
Charlotte 6, Durham 2
Jacksonville 4, Gwinnett 1
Nashville 5, Norfolk 4
Lehigh Valley 4, Syracuse 3
Indianapolis 6, Louisville 3
Columbus 6, Omaha 3
Iowa 13, Memphis 9
Toledo 7, St. Paul 3
|Sunday's Games
Worcester 4, Rochester 3, 1st game
Rochester 2, Worcester 1, 2nd game
Buffalo 11, Scranton/WB 8
Indianapolis 11, Louisville 3
Lehigh Valley 3, Syracuse 2
Iowa at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Gwinnett 4, Jacksonville 3
St. Paul 7, Toledo 2
Omaha 7, Columbus 5
Norfolk 6, Nashville 3
Durham 10, Charlotte 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Worcester at Syracuse, 12:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
