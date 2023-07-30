All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Buffalo (Toronto)179.654
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)1610.6151
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)1611.593
St. Paul (Minnesota)1611.593
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)1511.5772
Worcester (Boston)1511.5772
Durham (Tampa Bay)1512.556
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1512.556
Rochester (Washington)1512.556
Nashville (Milwaukee)1412.5383
Jacksonville (Miami)1413.519
Louisville (Cincinnati)1314.481
Memphis (St. Louis)1314.481
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1213.480
Columbus (Cleveland)1214.4625
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1214.4625
Omaha (Kansas City)1214.4625
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)917.3468
Toledo (Detroit)918.333
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)422.15413
Saturday's Games

Rochester at Worcester, susp.

Buffalo 14, Scranton/WB 7

Charlotte 6, Durham 2

Jacksonville 4, Gwinnett 1

Nashville 5, Norfolk 4

Lehigh Valley 4, Syracuse 3

Indianapolis 6, Louisville 3

Columbus 6, Omaha 3

Iowa 13, Memphis 9

Toledo 7, St. Paul 3

Sunday's Games

Worcester 4, Rochester 3, 1st game

Rochester 2, Worcester 1, 2nd game

Buffalo 11, Scranton/WB 8

Indianapolis 11, Louisville 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Syracuse 2

Iowa at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett 4, Jacksonville 3

St. Paul 7, Toledo 2

Omaha 7, Columbus 5

Norfolk 6, Nashville 3

Durham 10, Charlotte 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Worcester at Syracuse, 12:05 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

