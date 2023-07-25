All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Worcester (Boston)137.650
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)148.636
Buffalo (Toronto)138.619½
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)138.619½
St. Paul (Minnesota)139.5911
Nashville (Milwaukee)129.571
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)129.571
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)119.5502
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1210.5452
Columbus (Cleveland)1110.524
Rochester (Washington)1110.524
Durham (Tampa Bay)1111.5003
Jacksonville (Miami)1111.5003
Louisville (Cincinnati)1111.5003
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1011.476
Memphis (St. Louis)1012.4554
Omaha (Kansas City)813.381
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)714.333
Toledo (Detroit)715.3187
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)318.14310½
Sunday's Games

Scranton/WB 6, Worcester 5

Rochester 8, Durham 2, 8 innings

Buffalo 10, Syracuse 9

Gwinnett 6, Norfolk 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Toledo 2

Iowa 9, Indianapolis 4

Memphis 5, Charlotte 1

Louisville 4, Columbus 3

Omaha 3, St. Paul 1

Jacksonville 9, Nashville 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Syracuse 10, Lehigh Valley 3, 6 innings

Durham 9, Charlotte 7

Nashville 10, Norfolk 8

Rochester at Worcester, ppd.

Indianapolis 11, Louisville 7

Buffalo 3, Scranton/WB 1

Columbus 10, Omaha 2

Gwinnett 9, Jacksonville 3

Iowa 7, Memphis 6

St. Paul 14, Toledo 7

Wednesday's Games

Omaha at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 2, 12:15 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 2:07 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Nashville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you