|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Worcester (Boston)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|13
|8
|.619
|½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|13
|8
|.619
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|12
|9
|.571
|1½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|12
|9
|.571
|1½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Rochester (Washington)
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|8
|13
|.381
|5½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|7
|15
|.318
|7
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|18
|.143
|10½
|Sunday's Games
Scranton/WB 6, Worcester 5
Rochester 8, Durham 2, 8 innings
Buffalo 10, Syracuse 9
Gwinnett 6, Norfolk 2
Lehigh Valley 6, Toledo 2
Iowa 9, Indianapolis 4
Memphis 5, Charlotte 1
Louisville 4, Columbus 3
Omaha 3, St. Paul 1
Jacksonville 9, Nashville 5
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Syracuse 10, Lehigh Valley 3, 6 innings
Durham 9, Charlotte 7
Nashville 10, Norfolk 8
Rochester at Worcester, ppd.
Indianapolis 11, Louisville 7
Buffalo 3, Scranton/WB 1
Columbus 10, Omaha 2
Gwinnett 9, Jacksonville 3
Iowa 7, Memphis 6
St. Paul 14, Toledo 7
|Wednesday's Games
Omaha at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 2, 12:15 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 2:07 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Nashville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
