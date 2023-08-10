All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2213.629
Worcester (Boston)2113.618½
Durham (Tampa Bay)2115.583
Jacksonville (Miami)2115.583
St. Paul (Minnesota)2115.583
Buffalo (Toronto)1915.559
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2016.556
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)2016.556
Nashville (Milwaukee)1916.5433
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1816.529
Louisville (Cincinnati)1917.528
Columbus (Cleveland)1817.5144
Rochester (Washington)1818.500
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1717.500
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1718.4865
Memphis (St. Louis)1620.444
Toledo (Detroit)1521.417
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1322.3719
Omaha (Kansas City)1223.34310
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)630.16716½
Wednesday's Games

Gwinnett 9, Charlotte 3

Worcester 5, Buffalo 4

St. Paul 6, Louisville 3

Memphis 9, Durham 4

Scranton/WB 9, Syracuse 5

Lehigh Valley 14, Rochester 13

Toledo 10, Columbus 6

Nashville at Indianapolis, ppd.

Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2

Iowa 20, Omaha 1

Thursday's Games

Nashville 8, Indianapolis 0, 8 innings, 1st game

Nashville 7, Indianapolis 1, 2nd game

Durham 10, Memphis 9, 11 innings

Syracuse 10, Scranton/WB 1

Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.

Lehigh Valley 17, Rochester 6

Gwinnett 20, Charlotte 4

Columbus 10, Toledo 2

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 1

Iowa 10, Omaha 3

St. Paul 8, Louisville 5

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:45 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:05 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 8:15 p.m.

