|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|21
|13
|.618
|½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|21
|15
|.583
|1½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|21
|15
|.583
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|21
|15
|.583
|1½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|19
|15
|.559
|2½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Rochester (Washington)
|18
|18
|.500
|4½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|16
|20
|.444
|6½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|15
|21
|.417
|7½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|22
|.371
|9
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|12
|23
|.343
|10
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|30
|.167
|16½
|Wednesday's Games
Gwinnett 9, Charlotte 3
Worcester 5, Buffalo 4
St. Paul 6, Louisville 3
Memphis 9, Durham 4
Scranton/WB 9, Syracuse 5
Lehigh Valley 14, Rochester 13
Toledo 10, Columbus 6
Nashville at Indianapolis, ppd.
Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2
Iowa 20, Omaha 1
|Thursday's Games
Nashville 8, Indianapolis 0, 8 innings, 1st game
Nashville 7, Indianapolis 1, 2nd game
Durham 10, Memphis 9, 11 innings
Syracuse 10, Scranton/WB 1
Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.
Lehigh Valley 17, Rochester 6
Gwinnett 20, Charlotte 4
Columbus 10, Toledo 2
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 1
Iowa 10, Omaha 3
St. Paul 8, Louisville 5
|Friday's Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:45 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:05 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
Gwinnett at Charlotte, 8:15 p.m.
