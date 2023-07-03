|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|4
|1
|.800
|1½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|1
|.800
|1½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Rochester (Washington)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Worcester (Boston)
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Toledo (Detroit)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|4
|.200
|4½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|4
|.200
|4½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|Saturday's Games
Columbus 7, Toledo 6
Buffalo 4, Worcester 0
Scranton/WB 8, Syracuse 3
Jacksonville 8, Durham 7
Charlotte 3, Norfolk 2, 10 innings
Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 4
St. Paul 10, Gwinnett 6
Indianapolis 14, Louisville 8
Nashville 7, Memphis 5
Iowa at Omaha, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Louisville 7, Indianapolis 4
Omaha 11, Iowa 1, 1st game
Iowa 6, Omaha 2, 2nd game
Durham 9, Jacksonville 5
St. Paul 11, Gwinnett 5
Columbus 7, Toledo 1, 6 innings
Norfolk 15, Charlotte 3
Memphis 9, Nashville 8, 10 innings
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, ppd.
Scranton/WB at Syracuse, ppd.
Worcester at Buffalo, ppd.
|Monday's Games
Lehigh Valley 13, Rochester 4, 1st game
Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 2nd game
Buffalo 8, Worcester 1
Toledo 11, Columbus 9
Durham 8, Jacksonville 5
Scranton/WB 10, Syracuse 8
Charlotte at Norfolk, ppd.
Indianapolis 5, Louisville 3
St. Paul 6, Gwinnett 4
Nashville 8, Memphis 2
Iowa 7, Omaha 6
|Tuesday's Games
Memphis at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
