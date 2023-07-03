All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
St. Paul (Minnesota)601.000
Nashville (Milwaukee)51.8331
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)41.800
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)41.800
Columbus (Cleveland)42.6672
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)42.6672
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)42.6672
Buffalo (Toronto)32.600
Durham (Tampa Bay)33.5003
Jacksonville (Miami)33.5003
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)33.5003
Rochester (Washington)33.5003
Worcester (Boston)23.400
Louisville (Cincinnati)24.3334
Omaha (Kansas City)24.3334
Toledo (Detroit)24.3334
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)14.200
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)14.200
Memphis (St. Louis)15.1675
Gwinnett (Atlanta)06.0006
Saturday's Games

Columbus 7, Toledo 6

Buffalo 4, Worcester 0

Scranton/WB 8, Syracuse 3

Jacksonville 8, Durham 7

Charlotte 3, Norfolk 2, 10 innings

Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 4

St. Paul 10, Gwinnett 6

Indianapolis 14, Louisville 8

Nashville 7, Memphis 5

Iowa at Omaha, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Louisville 7, Indianapolis 4

Omaha 11, Iowa 1, 1st game

Iowa 6, Omaha 2, 2nd game

Durham 9, Jacksonville 5

St. Paul 11, Gwinnett 5

Columbus 7, Toledo 1, 6 innings

Norfolk 15, Charlotte 3

Memphis 9, Nashville 8, 10 innings

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, ppd.

Scranton/WB at Syracuse, ppd.

Worcester at Buffalo, ppd.

Monday's Games

Lehigh Valley 13, Rochester 4, 1st game

Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 2nd game

Buffalo 8, Worcester 1

Toledo 11, Columbus 9

Durham 8, Jacksonville 5

Scranton/WB 10, Syracuse 8

Charlotte at Norfolk, ppd.

Indianapolis 5, Louisville 3

St. Paul 6, Gwinnett 4

Nashville 8, Memphis 2

Iowa 7, Omaha 6

Tuesday's Games

Memphis at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

