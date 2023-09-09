All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)3923.629
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)3824.6131
Buffalo (Toronto)3525.5833
St. Paul (Minnesota)3626.5813
Jacksonville (Miami)3527.5654
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)3527.5654
Worcester (Boston)3427.557
Nashville (Milwaukee)3328.541
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)3229.525
Gwinnett (Atlanta)3129.5177
Toledo (Detroit)3230.5167
Columbus (Cleveland)3030.5008
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3031.492
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2933.475
Louisville (Cincinnati)2933.46810
Rochester (Washington)2733.45011
Memphis (St. Louis)2636.41913
Omaha (Kansas City)2436.40014
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2237.37315½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1448.22625
Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley 11, Buffalo 2

Rochester 11, Syracuse 6

Norfolk 11, Jacksonville 0

Durham 6, Charlotte 1

Indianapolis 2, Toledo 0

Columbus 10, Scranton/WB 5

Gwinnett 7, Worester 1

St. Paul 7, Louisville 6

Memphis 8, Nashville 4

Omaha 4, Iowa 2

Saturday's Games

Durham 11, Charlotte 3

Gwinnett 3, Worester 2

Buffalo 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Toledo 13, Indianapolis 2

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1, 7 innings

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 3, 11 innings

Columbus 5, Scranton/WB 3

Iowa 8, Omaha 3

Louisville 4, St. Paul 3

Nashville 8, Memphis 7

Sunday's Games

Scranton/WB at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

Worester at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Memphis at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

