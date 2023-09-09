|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|38
|24
|.613
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|35
|25
|.583
|3
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|36
|26
|.581
|3
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|35
|27
|.565
|4
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|35
|27
|.565
|4
|Worcester (Boston)
|34
|27
|.557
|4½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|33
|28
|.541
|5½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|31
|29
|.517
|7
|Toledo (Detroit)
|32
|30
|.516
|7
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|30
|30
|.500
|8
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|30
|31
|.492
|8½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|29
|33
|.475
|9½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|29
|33
|.468
|10
|Rochester (Washington)
|27
|33
|.450
|11
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|26
|36
|.419
|13
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|24
|36
|.400
|14
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|37
|.373
|15½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|48
|.226
|25
|Friday's Games
Lehigh Valley 11, Buffalo 2
Rochester 11, Syracuse 6
Norfolk 11, Jacksonville 0
Durham 6, Charlotte 1
Indianapolis 2, Toledo 0
Columbus 10, Scranton/WB 5
Gwinnett 7, Worester 1
St. Paul 7, Louisville 6
Memphis 8, Nashville 4
Omaha 4, Iowa 2
|Saturday's Games
Durham 11, Charlotte 3
Gwinnett 3, Worester 2
Buffalo 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Toledo 13, Indianapolis 2
Syracuse 2, Rochester 1, 7 innings
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 3, 11 innings
Columbus 5, Scranton/WB 3
Iowa 8, Omaha 3
Louisville 4, St. Paul 3
Nashville 8, Memphis 7
|Sunday's Games
Scranton/WB at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.
Worester at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Memphis at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
