|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|69
|55
|.556
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|68
|57
|.544
|1½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|67
|58
|.536
|2½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|65
|58
|.528
|3½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|65
|59
|.524
|4
|Worcester (Boston)
|64
|61
|.512
|5½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|58
|66
|.468
|11
|Rochester (Washington)
|55
|70
|.440
|14½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|52
|72
|.419
|17
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|49
|75
|.395
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|75
|49
|.605
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|72
|51
|.585
|2½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|67
|56
|.545
|7½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|64
|60
|.516
|11
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|63
|60
|.512
|11½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|60
|63
|.488
|14½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|60
|65
|480
|15½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|59
|65
|.476
|16
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|57
|68
|.456
|18½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|52
|73
|.416
|23½
|Tuesday's Games
Iowa 4, Columbus 0
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, ppd.
Norfolk 5, Lehigh Valley 0
Louisville 7, Indianapolis 6, 10 innings
Durham at Charlotte, ppd.
Buffalo 14, Worcester 3
Toledo 3, Rochester 0
Jacksonville 7, Gwinnett 6, 11 innings
Nashville 5, Memphis 3
St. Paul 10, Omaha 6
|Wednesday's Games
Toledo 8, Rochester 4
Columbus 7, Iowa 0
Scranton/WB 6, Syracuse 1
Norfolk 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Indianapolis 6, Louisville 2
Durham 9, Charlotte 6
Worcester 9, Buffalo 1
Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 2
Memphis 9, Nashville 3
Omaha 5, St. Paul 1
|Thursday's Games
Lehigh Valley at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 12:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Toledo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
