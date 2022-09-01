All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)6955.556
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)6857.544
Jacksonville (Miami)6758.536
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)6558.528
Buffalo (Toronto)6559.5244
Worcester (Boston)6461.512
Norfolk (Baltimore)5866.46811
Rochester (Washington)5570.44014½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)5272.41917
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)4975.39520
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)7549.605
Columbus (Cleveland)7251.585
Toledo (Detroit)6756.545
Memphis (St. Louis)6460.51611
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)6360.51211½
St. Paul (Minnesota)6063.48814½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)606548015½
Omaha (Kansas City)5965.47616
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)5768.45618½
Louisville (Cincinnati)5273.41623½
Tuesday's Games

Iowa 4, Columbus 0

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, ppd.

Norfolk 5, Lehigh Valley 0

Louisville 7, Indianapolis 6, 10 innings

Durham at Charlotte, ppd.

Buffalo 14, Worcester 3

Toledo 3, Rochester 0

Jacksonville 7, Gwinnett 6, 11 innings

Nashville 5, Memphis 3

St. Paul 10, Omaha 6

Wednesday's Games

Toledo 8, Rochester 4

Columbus 7, Iowa 0

Scranton/WB 6, Syracuse 1

Norfolk 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 6, Louisville 2

Durham 9, Charlotte 6

Worcester 9, Buffalo 1

Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 2

Memphis 9, Nashville 3

Omaha 5, St. Paul 1

Thursday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 12:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Toledo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

