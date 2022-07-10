|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|45
|38
|.542
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|45
|38
|.542
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|44
|39
|.530
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|43
|40
|.518
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|43
|40
|.518
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|43
|40
|.518
|2
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|41
|42
|.494
|4
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|43
|.476
|5
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|36
|47
|.434
|9
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|53
|.361
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|52
|30
|.634
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|46
|37
|.554
|6½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|45
|38
|.542
|7½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|42
|40
|.512
|10
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|41
|41
|.500
|11
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|41
|42
|494
|11½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|40
|42
|.488
|12
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|39
|42
|.481
|12½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|37
|45
|.451
|15
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|33
|49
|.402
|19
|Friday's Games
Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 2, 1st game
Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 0, 2nd game
Durham 13, Memphis 0
Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 3
Indianapolis 7, Iowa 2
Louisville 4, St. Paul 1
Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 5
Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 3
Nashville 5, Columbus 3
Buffalo 6, Syracuse 1
Toledo 4, Omaha 1
|Saturday's Games
Scranton/WB 3 Worcester 2
Gwinnett 5, Charlotte 3
Syracuse 4, Buffalo 2
Lehigh Valley 9, Rochester 1
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 1
Memphis 9, Durham 2
Louisville 10, St. Paul 9, 10 innings
Iowa 10, Indianapolis 1
Nashville 6, Columbus 2
Toledo 8, Omaha 4
|Sunday's Games
Scranton/WB at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Scrant/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Omaha at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.