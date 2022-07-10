All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)4538.542
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)4538.542
Jacksonville (Miami)4439.5301
Buffalo (Toronto)4340.5182
Rochester (Washington)4340.5182
Worcester (Boston)4340.5182
Norfolk (Baltimore)4142.4944
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)3943.4765
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)3647.4349
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)3053.36115
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)5230.634
Columbus (Cleveland)4637.554
Memphis (St. Louis)4538.542
Toledo (Detroit)4240.51210
Omaha (Kansas City)4141.50011
Gwinnett (Atlanta)414249411½
St. Paul (Minnesota)4042.48812
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)3942.48112½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3745.45115
Louisville (Cincinnati)3349.40219
Friday's Games

Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 2, 1st game

Gwinnett 3, Charlotte 0, 2nd game

Durham 13, Memphis 0

Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 3

Indianapolis 7, Iowa 2

Louisville 4, St. Paul 1

Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 5

Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 3

Nashville 5, Columbus 3

Buffalo 6, Syracuse 1

Toledo 4, Omaha 1

Saturday's Games

Scranton/WB 3 Worcester 2

Gwinnett 5, Charlotte 3

Syracuse 4, Buffalo 2

Lehigh Valley 9, Rochester 1

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 1

Memphis 9, Durham 2

Louisville 10, St. Paul 9, 10 innings

Iowa 10, Indianapolis 1

Nashville 6, Columbus 2

Toledo 8, Omaha 4

Sunday's Games

Scranton/WB at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Scrant/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Omaha at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

