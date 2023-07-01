All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)401.000
St. Paul (Minnesota)401.000
Columbus (Cleveland)31.7501
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)31.7501
Jacksonville (Miami)31.7501
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)31.7501
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)31.7501
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)21.667
Buffalo (Toronto)22.5002
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)22.5002
Rochester (Washington)22.5002
Worcester (Boston)22.5002
Omaha (Kansas City)12.333
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)13.2503
Durham (Tampa Bay)13.2503
Louisville (Cincinnati)13.2503
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)13.2503
Toledo (Detroit)13.2503
Gwinnett (Atlanta)04.0004
Memphis (St. Louis)04.0004
Friday's Games

Scranton/WB 10, Syracuse 6

Norfolk 5, Charlotte 4, 10 innings

Toledo 7, Columbus 3

Worcester 10, Buffalo 8, 10 innings

Durham 15, Jacksonville 5

Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Indianapolis 10, Louisville 8

Iowa 6, Omaha 5

Nashville 6, Memphis 2

St. Paul 10, Gwinnett 3

Saturday's Games

Columbus 7, Toledo 6

Buffalo 4, Worcester 0

Scranton/WB 8, Syracuse 3

Jacksonville 8, Durham 7

Charlotte 3, Norfolk 2, 10 innings

Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 4

St. Paul 10, Gwinnett 6

Indianapolis 14, Louisville 8

Nashville 7, Memphis 5

Iowa at Omaha, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Indianapolis at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 2, 3:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toledo at Columbus, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

