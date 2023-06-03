All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)3917.696
Durham (Tampa Bay)3323.5896
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3122.585
St. Paul (Minnesota)3123.5747
Louisville (Cincinnati)3025.545
Memphis (St. Louis)3026.5369
Columbus (Cleveland)2926.527
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2827.50910½
Nashville (Milwaukee)2827.50910½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2728.49111½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2729.48212
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2729.48212
Rochester (Washington)2628.48112
Worcester (Boston)2630.46413
Buffalo (Toronto)2531.44614
Toledo (Detroit)2431.43614½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2432.42915
Omaha (Kansas City)2331.42615
Jacksonville (Miami)2332.41815½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2135.37518
Friday's Games

Iowa 9, Columbus 8, 10 innings, 1st game

Columbus 15, Iowa 2, 2nd game

Durham 3, Jacksonville 2

Gwinnett 16, Norfolk 0

Rochester 6, Syracuse 4

Charlotte 4, Nashville 3

Indianapolis 11, Toledo 0

Lehigh Valley 6, Scranton/WB 3

Buffalo 4, St. Paul 1

Louisville 9, Worcester 4

Omaha 10, Memphis 9

Saturday's Games

St. Paul 8, Buffalo 3

Durham 6, Jacksonville 2

Norfolk 9, Gwinnett 2

Lehigh Valley 8, Scranton/WB at 6

Syracuse 10, Rochester 5

Nashville 5, Charlotte 3

Indianapolis 10, Toledo 7

Columbus 5, Iowa 3

Worcester 14, Louisville 1

Memphis 4, Omaha 2

Sunday's Games

Worcester at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

