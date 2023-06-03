|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|39
|17
|.696
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|33
|23
|.589
|6
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|31
|22
|.585
|6½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|31
|23
|.574
|7
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|30
|25
|.545
|8½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|30
|26
|.536
|9
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|29
|26
|.527
|9½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|28
|27
|.509
|10½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|28
|27
|.509
|10½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|27
|28
|.491
|11½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|27
|29
|.482
|12
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|29
|.482
|12
|Rochester (Washington)
|26
|28
|.481
|12
|Worcester (Boston)
|26
|30
|.464
|13
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|25
|31
|.446
|14
|Toledo (Detroit)
|24
|31
|.436
|14½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|24
|32
|.429
|15
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|23
|31
|.426
|15
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|23
|32
|.418
|15½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|35
|.375
|18
|Friday's Games
Iowa 9, Columbus 8, 10 innings, 1st game
Columbus 15, Iowa 2, 2nd game
Durham 3, Jacksonville 2
Gwinnett 16, Norfolk 0
Rochester 6, Syracuse 4
Charlotte 4, Nashville 3
Indianapolis 11, Toledo 0
Lehigh Valley 6, Scranton/WB 3
Buffalo 4, St. Paul 1
Louisville 9, Worcester 4
Omaha 10, Memphis 9
|Saturday's Games
St. Paul 8, Buffalo 3
Durham 6, Jacksonville 2
Norfolk 9, Gwinnett 2
Lehigh Valley 8, Scranton/WB at 6
Syracuse 10, Rochester 5
Nashville 5, Charlotte 3
Indianapolis 10, Toledo 7
Columbus 5, Iowa 3
Worcester 14, Louisville 1
Memphis 4, Omaha 2
|Sunday's Games
Worcester at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Memphis at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
