All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)158.652
Buffalo (Toronto)148.636½
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)148.636½
Worcester (Boston)148.6091
St. Paul (Minnesota)149.5911
Nashville (Milwaukee)139.591
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1310.5652
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)1210.545
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1110.5243
Durham (Tampa Bay)1211.5223
Jacksonville (Miami)1211.5223
Rochester (Washington)1211.5223
Columbus (Cleveland)1111.500
Louisville (Cincinnati)1112.4784
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1012.455
Memphis (St. Louis)1013.4355
Omaha (Kansas City)913.409
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)715.318
Toledo (Detroit)716.3048
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)319.13611½
Tuesday's Games

Syracuse 10, Lehigh Valley 3, 6 innings

Durham 9, Charlotte 7

Nashville 10, Norfolk 8

Rochester at Worcester, ppd.

Indianapolis 11, Louisville 7

Buffalo 3, Scranton/WB 1

Columbus 10, Omaha 2

Gwinnett 9, Jacksonville 3

Iowa 7, Memphis 6

St. Paul 14, Toledo 7

Wednesday's Games

Omaha 5, Columbus 2

Rochester 10, Worcester 8, 1st game

Worcester 4, Rochester 2, 2nd game

Buffalo 14, Scranton/WB 2

Indianapolis 6, Louisville 5

St. Paul 9, Toledo 7

Durham 13, Charlotte 5

Nashville 5, Norfolk 3

Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 4

Lehigh Valley 14, Syracuse 11

Iowa 10, Memphis 7

Thursday's Games

Nashville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

