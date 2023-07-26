|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|14
|8
|.609
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|14
|9
|.591
|1
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Rochester (Washington)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|15
|.318
|7½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|7
|16
|.304
|8
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|19
|.136
|11½
|Tuesday's Games
Syracuse 10, Lehigh Valley 3, 6 innings
Durham 9, Charlotte 7
Nashville 10, Norfolk 8
Rochester at Worcester, ppd.
Indianapolis 11, Louisville 7
Buffalo 3, Scranton/WB 1
Columbus 10, Omaha 2
Gwinnett 9, Jacksonville 3
Iowa 7, Memphis 6
St. Paul 14, Toledo 7
|Wednesday's Games
Omaha 5, Columbus 2
Rochester 10, Worcester 8, 1st game
Worcester 4, Rochester 2, 2nd game
Buffalo 14, Scranton/WB 2
Indianapolis 6, Louisville 5
St. Paul 9, Toledo 7
Durham 13, Charlotte 5
Nashville 5, Norfolk 3
Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 4
Lehigh Valley 14, Syracuse 11
Iowa 10, Memphis 7
|Thursday's Games
Nashville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
