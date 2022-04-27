All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Buffalo (Toronto)128.600
Jacksonville (Miami)119.5501
Norfolk (Baltimore)119.5501
Worcester (Boston)119.5501
Rochester (Washington)109.526
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)910.474
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)810.4443
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)812.4004
Durham (Tampa Bay)713.3505
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)612.3335
West Division
WLPct.GB
Columbus (Cleveland)137.650
Nashville (Milwaukee)137.650
St. Paul (Minnesota)127.632½
Memphis (St. Louis)119.5502
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)109.526
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)109.526
Toledo (Detroit)910.474
Omaha (Kansas City)911.4504
Gwinnett (Atlanta)812.4005
Louisville (Cincinnati)713.3506
Tuesday's Games

Gwinnett 7, Norfolk 6

Memphis 10, Durham 0

Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 2

Toledo 5, Omaha 1

Rochester 10, Syracuse 9

Columbus 8, Louisville 7, 10 innings

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, ppd.

Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.

St. Paul 4, Nashville 1

Indianapolis 4, Iowa 0

Wednesday's Games

Worcester 4, Buffalo 2, 1st game

Buffalo 7, Worcester 5, 2nd game

Iowa 3, Indianapolis 2

St. Paul 3, Nashville 2, 10 innings

Syracuse at Rochester, ppd.

Louisville 7, Columbus 5

Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Memphis 9, Durham 6

Charlotte 10, Jacksonville 1

Gwinnett 8, Norfolk 2

Toledo 14, Omaha 0

Thursday's Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Nashville at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Friday's games

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Nashville at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

