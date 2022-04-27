|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Rochester (Washington)
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|7
|13
|.350
|5
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|12
|.333
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|7
|13
|.350
|6
|Tuesday's Games
Gwinnett 7, Norfolk 6
Memphis 10, Durham 0
Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 2
Toledo 5, Omaha 1
Rochester 10, Syracuse 9
Columbus 8, Louisville 7, 10 innings
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, ppd.
Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.
St. Paul 4, Nashville 1
Indianapolis 4, Iowa 0
|Wednesday's Games
Worcester 4, Buffalo 2, 1st game
Buffalo 7, Worcester 5, 2nd game
Iowa 3, Indianapolis 2
St. Paul 3, Nashville 2, 10 innings
Syracuse at Rochester, ppd.
Louisville 7, Columbus 5
Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Memphis 9, Durham 6
Charlotte 10, Jacksonville 1
Gwinnett 8, Norfolk 2
Toledo 14, Omaha 0
|Thursday's Games
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Nashville at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
|Friday's games
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Nashville at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
