|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Toledo (Detroit)
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Worcester (Boston)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Rochester (Washington)
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|2
|12
|.143
|8
|Saturday's Games
Rochester 7, Buffalo 6
Louisville 7, Toledo 3
Worcester 6, Columbus 5
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, ppd.
Omaha at Iowa, ppd.
Memphis 5, Gwinnett 1
Charlotte 6, Jacksonville 3
Durham 8, Lehigh Valley 6
Indianapolis 9, St. Paul 2
Norfolk 11, Nashville 8
|Sunday's Games
Scranton/WB 9, Syracuse 7, 1st game
Syracuse 7, Scranton/WB 4, 2nd game
Memphis 7, Gwinnett 4
Columbus 10, Worcester 1
Buffalo 9, Rochester 6
Charlotte 9, Jacksonville 8
Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 0
Louisville at Toledo, canceled
Omaha at Iowa, ppd.
Norfolk 7, Nashville 1
Durham 4, Lehigh Valley 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Iowa at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisville, 6:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville,7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.
Indianapolis at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Louisville, 11:05 a.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, noon
Gwinnett at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Memphis, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.
