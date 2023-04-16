All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)104.714
Memphis (St. Louis)105.667½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)105.667½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)84.6671
Toledo (Detroit)95.6431
Durham (Tampa Bay)86.5712
St. Paul (Minnesota)86.5712
Omaha (Kansas City)76.538
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)87.533
Columbus (Cleveland)87.533
Nashville (Milwaukee)87.533
Jacksonville (Miami)77.5003
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)78.467
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)78.467
Buffalo (Toronto)68.4294
Worcester (Boston)68.4294
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)59.3575
Rochester (Washington)59.3575
Louisville (Cincinnati)311.2147
Gwinnett (Atlanta)212.1438
Saturday's Games

Rochester 7, Buffalo 6

Louisville 7, Toledo 3

Worcester 6, Columbus 5

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, ppd.

Omaha at Iowa, ppd.

Memphis 5, Gwinnett 1

Charlotte 6, Jacksonville 3

Durham 8, Lehigh Valley 6

Indianapolis 9, St. Paul 2

Norfolk 11, Nashville 8

Sunday's Games

Scranton/WB 9, Syracuse 7, 1st game

Syracuse 7, Scranton/WB 4, 2nd game

Memphis 7, Gwinnett 4

Columbus 10, Worcester 1

Buffalo 9, Rochester 6

Charlotte 9, Jacksonville 8

Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 0

Louisville at Toledo, canceled

Omaha at Iowa, ppd.

Norfolk 7, Nashville 1

Durham 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisville, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville,7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.

Indianapolis at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Louisville, 11:05 a.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, noon

Gwinnett at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Memphis, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.

