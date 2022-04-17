All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Worcester (Boston)92.818
Norfolk (Baltimore)73.700
Buffalo (Toronto)74.6362
Rochester (Washington)65.5453
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)56.4554
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)45.4444
Durham (Tampa Bay)47.3645
Jacksonville (Miami)47.3645
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)47.3645
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)19.100
West Division
WLPct.GB
Columbus (Cleveland)83.727
St. Paul (Minnesota)73.700½
Nashville (Milwaukee)74.6361
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)64.600
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)65.5452
Memphis (St. Louis)65.5452
Gwinnett (Atlanta)56.4553
Omaha (Kansas City)56.4553
Louisville (Cincinnati)38.2735
Toledo (Detroit)38.2735
Saturday's Games

Rochester 11, Buffalo 10, 10 innings

St. Paul 16, Indianapolis 13

Worcester 13, Lehigh Valley 1

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, ppd. to April 17

Columbus 10, Syracuse 1

Iowa 3, Toledo 2

Nashville 10, Gwinnett 0

Jacksonville 13, Durham 5

Charlotte 12, Memphis 5

Omaha 3, Louisville 2

Sunday's Games

Syracuse at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, TBD, 2nd game

Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Louisville, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Memphis, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

