|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Worcester (Boston)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|9
|.100
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Toledo (Detroit)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Saturday's Games
Rochester 11, Buffalo 10, 10 innings
St. Paul 16, Indianapolis 13
Worcester 13, Lehigh Valley 1
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, ppd. to April 17
Columbus 10, Syracuse 1
Iowa 3, Toledo 2
Nashville 10, Gwinnett 0
Jacksonville 13, Durham 5
Charlotte 12, Memphis 5
Omaha 3, Louisville 2
|Sunday's Games
Syracuse at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, TBD, 2nd game
Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Iowa at Louisville, 6:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Memphis, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
