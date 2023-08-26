All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2919.604
Worcester (Boston)2919.604
Durham (Tampa Bay)2920.592½
St. Paul (Minnesota)2920.592½
Nashville (Milwaukee)2820.5831
Buffalo (Toronto)2621.553
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2621.553
Jacksonville (Miami)2722.551
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)2722.551
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2622.5423
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2523.5214
Louisville (Cincinnati)2523.521
Toledo (Detroit)2325.479
Columbus (Cleveland)2225.468
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2225.468
Rochester (Washington)2226.4587
Memphis (St. Louis)2127.4388
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1829.38310½
Omaha (Kansas City)1532.31913½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1038.20819
Friday's Games

Syracuse 9, Buffalo 7, 10 innings

Norfolk 12, Durham 9

Scranton/WB 6, Lehigh Valley 5

Rochester 6, Worcester 5

Indianapolis 2, Iowa 1

Nashville 7, Gwinnett 3

Columbus 7, Jacksonville 6

Toledo at Louisville, ppd.

St. Paul 9, Omaha 3

Saturday's Games

Memphis at Charlotte, 1st game, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 2nd game, 7:04 p.m.

Jacksonville at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Charlotte, 12:05 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

