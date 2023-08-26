|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|29
|20
|.592
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|29
|20
|.592
|½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|28
|20
|.583
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|26
|21
|.553
|2½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|21
|.553
|2½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|27
|22
|.551
|2½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|27
|22
|.551
|2½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|22
|.542
|3
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|25
|23
|.521
|4
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|25
|23
|.521
|4½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|23
|25
|.479
|6½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|22
|25
|.468
|6½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|22
|25
|.468
|6½
|Rochester (Washington)
|22
|26
|.458
|7
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|21
|27
|.438
|8
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|29
|.383
|10½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|15
|32
|.319
|13½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|38
|.208
|19
|Friday's Games
Syracuse 9, Buffalo 7, 10 innings
Norfolk 12, Durham 9
Scranton/WB 6, Lehigh Valley 5
Rochester 6, Worcester 5
Indianapolis 2, Iowa 1
Nashville 7, Gwinnett 3
Columbus 7, Jacksonville 6
Toledo at Louisville, ppd.
St. Paul 9, Omaha 3
|Saturday's Games
Memphis at Charlotte, 1st game, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 2nd game, 7:04 p.m.
Jacksonville at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Memphis at Charlotte, 12:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
