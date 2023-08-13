All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2414.632
Worcester (Boston)2414.632
Durham (Tampa Bay)2316.590
Jacksonville (Miami)2316.590
St. Paul (Minnesota)2316.590
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2216.5792
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2116.568
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2017.541
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)2118.538
Buffalo (Toronto)2018.5264
Nashville (Milwaukee)2018.5264
Louisville (Cincinnati)2019.513
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1919.5005
Rochester (Washington)1920.487
Columbus (Cleveland)1820.4746
Toledo (Detroit)1821.462
Memphis (St. Louis)1722.436
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1325.34211
Omaha (Kansas City)1225.32411½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)633.15418½
Saturday's Games

Worcester 8, Buffalo 4

Scranton/WB 4, Syracuse 2

Durham 10, Memphis 2

Iowa 7, Omaha 4

Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 0

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Toledo 10, Columbus 7

Indianapolis 3, Nashville 2

St. Paul 8, Louisville 4

Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 0

Sunday's Games

Worcester 13, Buffalo 4

Scranton/WB 6, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 9, Rochester 7, 10 innings

Indianapolis 4, Nashville 0

Norfolk 13, Jacksonville

Louisville 8, St. Paul 6

Toledo, 8, Columbus 4

Durham, 5, Memphis 1

Gwinnett 10, Charlotte 7

Iowa at Omaha, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Norfolk at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Scranton/WB at Worcester, 12:15 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you