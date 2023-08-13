|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|22
|16
|.579
|2
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|21
|16
|.568
|2½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|21
|18
|.538
|3½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|20
|19
|.513
|4½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|19
|19
|.500
|5
|Rochester (Washington)
|19
|20
|.487
|5½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|Toledo (Detroit)
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|17
|22
|.436
|7½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|25
|.342
|11
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|12
|25
|.324
|11½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|33
|.154
|18½
|Saturday's Games
Worcester 8, Buffalo 4
Scranton/WB 4, Syracuse 2
Durham 10, Memphis 2
Iowa 7, Omaha 4
Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 0
Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Toledo 10, Columbus 7
Indianapolis 3, Nashville 2
St. Paul 8, Louisville 4
Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 0
|Sunday's Games
Worcester 13, Buffalo 4
Scranton/WB 6, Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 9, Rochester 7, 10 innings
Indianapolis 4, Nashville 0
Norfolk 13, Jacksonville
Louisville 8, St. Paul 6
Toledo, 8, Columbus 4
Durham, 5, Memphis 1
Gwinnett 10, Charlotte 7
Iowa at Omaha, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Scranton/WB at Worcester, 12:15 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.