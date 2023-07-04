|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Worcester (Boston)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Monday's Games
Lehigh Valley 13, Rochester 4, 1st game
Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 2nd game
Buffalo 8, Worcester 1
Toledo 11, Columbus 9
Durham 8, Jacksonville 5
Scranton/WB 10, Syracuse 8
Charlotte at Norfolk, ppd.
Indianapolis 5, Louisville 3
St. Paul 6, Gwinnett 4
Nashville 8, Memphis 2
Iowa 7, Omaha 6
|Tuesday's Games
Indianapolis 8, Memphis 5
Jacksonville 14, Charlotte 6
Durham 6, Norfolk 5
Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/WB 4
Rochester 4, Buffalo 2
Worcester 8, Syracuse 5
Toledo 7, Louisville 3
Gwinnett 3, Omaha 1
Columbus 19, Nashville 2
Iowa 3, St. Paul 2
|Wednesday's Games
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
