All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
St. Paul (Minnesota)61.857
Columbus (Cleveland)52.7141
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)52.7141
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)52.7141
Nashville (Milwaukee)52.7141
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)42.667
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)42.667
Durham (Tampa Bay)43.5712
Jacksonville (Miami)43.5712
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)43.5712
Rochester (Washington)43.5712
Buffalo (Toronto)33.500
Worcester (Boston)33.500
Toledo (Detroit)34.4293
Louisville (Cincinnati)25.2864
Omaha (Kansas City)25.2864
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)15.167
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)15.167
Gwinnett (Atlanta)16.1435
Memphis (St. Louis)16.1435
Monday's Games

Lehigh Valley 13, Rochester 4, 1st game

Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 2nd game

Buffalo 8, Worcester 1

Toledo 11, Columbus 9

Durham 8, Jacksonville 5

Scranton/WB 10, Syracuse 8

Charlotte at Norfolk, ppd.

Indianapolis 5, Louisville 3

St. Paul 6, Gwinnett 4

Nashville 8, Memphis 2

Iowa 7, Omaha 6

Tuesday's Games

Indianapolis 8, Memphis 5

Jacksonville 14, Charlotte 6

Durham 6, Norfolk 5

Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/WB 4

Rochester 4, Buffalo 2

Worcester 8, Syracuse 5

Toledo 7, Louisville 3

Gwinnett 3, Omaha 1

Columbus 19, Nashville 2

Iowa 3, St. Paul 2

Wednesday's Games

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

