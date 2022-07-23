All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)5042.543
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)5042.543
Jacksonville (Miami)4943.5331
Buffalo (Toronto)4844.5222
Rochester (Washington)4745.5113
Worcester (Boston)4745.5113
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)4547.4895
Norfolk (Baltimore)4448.4786
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)4250.4578
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)3458.37016
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)5536.611
Columbus (Cleveland)5338.5782
Memphis (St. Louis)5042.549
Omaha (Kansas City)4645.5119
Gwinnett (Atlanta)4646495
Toledo (Detroit)4545.506
St. Paul (Minnesota)4347.48311½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)4247.46612
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)4150.44414
Louisville (Cincinnati)3754.40018
Friday's Games

Durham 6, Norfolk 3

Syracuse 6, Worcester 5, 10 innings

Columbus 5, Toledo 3

Nashville 12, Louisville 6

Scranton/WB 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 0

St. Paul 9, Indianapolis 8, 10 innings

Buffalo 3, Rochester 0

Omaha 9, Iowa 1

Gwinnett 7, Memphis 6

Saturday's Games

Syracuse 7, Worcester 3

Iowa 10, Omaha 0

Buffalo 10, Rochester 9, 10 innings

Lehigh Valley 7, Scranton/WB 6

Charlotte 8, Jacksonville 6

Durham 9, Norfolk 8

Columbus 9, Toledo 4

Louisville 10, Nashville 6

Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 6

Gwinnett 8, Memphis 6

Sunday's Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you