|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|50
|42
|.543
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|50
|42
|.543
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|49
|43
|.533
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|48
|44
|.522
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|47
|45
|.511
|3
|Worcester (Boston)
|47
|45
|.511
|3
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|45
|47
|.489
|5
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|44
|48
|.478
|6
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|42
|50
|.457
|8
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|58
|.370
|16
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|55
|36
|.611
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|53
|38
|.578
|2
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|50
|42
|.549
|5½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|46
|45
|.511
|9
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|46
|46
|495
|9½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|45
|45
|.506
|9½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|43
|47
|.483
|11½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|42
|47
|.466
|12
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|41
|50
|.444
|14
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|37
|54
|.400
|18
|Friday's Games
Durham 6, Norfolk 3
Syracuse 6, Worcester 5, 10 innings
Columbus 5, Toledo 3
Nashville 12, Louisville 6
Scranton/WB 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 0
St. Paul 9, Indianapolis 8, 10 innings
Buffalo 3, Rochester 0
Omaha 9, Iowa 1
Gwinnett 7, Memphis 6
|Saturday's Games
Syracuse 7, Worcester 3
Iowa 10, Omaha 0
Buffalo 10, Rochester 9, 10 innings
Lehigh Valley 7, Scranton/WB 6
Charlotte 8, Jacksonville 6
Durham 9, Norfolk 8
Columbus 9, Toledo 4
Louisville 10, Nashville 6
Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 6
Gwinnett 8, Memphis 6
|Sunday's Games
Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
