|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|9
|.654
|3½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|18
|11
|.621
|4
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|16
|11
|.593
|5
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Worcester (Boston)
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|16
|.467
|8½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|12
|17
|.414
|10
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|12
|17
|.414
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|12
|17
|.414
|10
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|18
|.400
|10½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|11
|18
|.357
|11
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|10
|18
|.357
|11½
|Rochester (Washington)
|10
|18
|.357
|11½
|Wednesday's Games
Toledo 4, Indianapolis 3, 1st Game
Indianapolis 9, Toledo 0, 2nd Game
Louisville 7, Omaha 4
Memphis 6, Jacksonville 5
Columbus 10, Iowa 2
Rochester at Scranton/WB, ppd.
Norfolk 9, Durham 1
Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.
Charlotte 6, Gwinnett 3, 10 innings
St. Paul 5, Nashville 3
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Jacksonville 9, Memphis 5
Norfolk 5, Durham 4
Worcester 4, Buffalo 1, 1st game
Buffalo 2, Worcester 1, 2nd game
Scranton/WB 6, Rochester 1, 1st game
Rochester 9, Scranton/WB 6, 2nd game
Iowa 1, Columbus 1
Indianapolis 5, Toledo 2
Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 4
Charlotte 15, Gwinnett 2
Louisville 12, Omaha 10
Nashville 10, St. Paul 8, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:35 p.m..
Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Nashville at St. Paul, 7:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 4:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
