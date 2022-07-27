|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|50
|45
|.526
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|49
|46
|.516
|3
|Rochester (Washington)
|47
|48
|.495
|5
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|47
|48
|.495
|5
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|44
|50
|.468
|8
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|42
|53
|.442
|10
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|61
|.358
|18
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|57
|37
|.606
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|53
|41
|.564
|4
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|52
|43
|.547
|5½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|48
|46
|.511
|9
|Toledo (Detroit)
|47
|46
|.505
|9½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|46
|49
|484
|11½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|44
|48
|.478
|12
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|44
|49
|.473
|12½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|43
|51
|.457
|14
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|40
|54
|.426
|17
|Tuesday's Games
Omaha 5, Syracuse 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Durham 3
Indianapolis 5, Toledo 4
Scranton/WB 12, Rochester 5
Louisville 6, Columbus 3
Jacksonville 4, Gwinnett 3
Worcester 2, Buffalo 1
Nashville 5 Charlotte 2
Memphis 8, Norfolk 6
Iowa 6, St. Paul 2
|Wednesday's Games
Omaha 10, Syracuse 4
St. Paul 9, Iowa 5
Scranton/WB 7, Rochester 4
Durham 11, Lehigh Valley 4
Toledo 3, Indianapolis 0
Louisville 5, Columbus 1
Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 3
Buffalo 7, Worcester 2
Nashville 12, Charlotte 5
Norfolk 13, Memphis 10
|Thursday's Games
Scranton/WB at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.
Worcester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Omaha at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
