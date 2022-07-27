All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)5243.547
Jacksonville (Miami)5243.547
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)5243.547
Buffalo (Toronto)5045.5262
Worcester (Boston)4946.5163
Rochester (Washington)4748.4955
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)4748.4955
Norfolk (Baltimore)4450.4688
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)4253.44210
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)3461.35818
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)5737.606
Columbus (Cleveland)5341.5644
Memphis (St. Louis)5243.547
Omaha (Kansas City)4846.5119
Toledo (Detroit)4746.505
Gwinnett (Atlanta)464948411½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)4448.47812
St. Paul (Minnesota)4449.47312½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)4351.45714
Louisville (Cincinnati)4054.42617
Tuesday's Games

Omaha 5, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Durham 3

Indianapolis 5, Toledo 4

Scranton/WB 12, Rochester 5

Louisville 6, Columbus 3

Jacksonville 4, Gwinnett 3

Worcester 2, Buffalo 1

Nashville 5 Charlotte 2

Memphis 8, Norfolk 6

Iowa 6, St. Paul 2

Wednesday's Games

Omaha 10, Syracuse 4

St. Paul 9, Iowa 5

Scranton/WB 7, Rochester 4

Durham 11, Lehigh Valley 4

Toledo 3, Indianapolis 0

Louisville 5, Columbus 1

Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 3

Buffalo 7, Worcester 2

Nashville 12, Charlotte 5

Norfolk 13, Memphis 10

Thursday's Games

Scranton/WB at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Omaha at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you