All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)6550.565
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)6352.5482
Buffalo (Toronto)6153.535
Jacksonville (Miami)6154.5304
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)5954.5225
Worcester (Boston)5956.5136
Norfolk (Baltimore)5262.45612½
Rochester (Washington)5164.44314
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)5065.43515
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)4570.39120
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)6945.605
Columbus (Cleveland)6648.5793
Toledo (Detroit)6153.5358
Memphis (St. Louis)5856.50911
St. Paul (Minnesota)5656.50012
Gwinnett (Atlanta)575849612½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)5657.49612½
Omaha (Kansas City)5460.47415
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)5263.45217½
Louisville (Cincinnati)4867.47121½
Thursday's Games

Durham 10, Norfolk 4

Buffalo 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Omaha 4, Louisville 2, 10 innings

Worcester 9, Rochester 8

Syracuse 11, Charlotte 10

Iowa 3, Indianapolis 0

Nashville at Jacksonille, ppd.

Gwinnett 5, Memphis 1

Toledo 9, Columbus 4

Scranton/WB at St. Paul, ppd.

Friday's Games

Nashville 6, Jacksonille 5, 1st game

Nashville 7, Jacksonille 2, 2nd game

Worcester 9, Rochester 3

Charlotte 12, Syracuse 11

Norfolk 9, Durham 8

Omaha 7, Louisville 3

Indianapolis 3, Iowa 2

Gwinnett 1, Memphis 0

Columbus 7, Toledo 4

Lehigh Valley 8, Buffalo 7

St. Paul 5, Scranton/WB 3

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 2, 6:07 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Omaha at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Omaha at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonille, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

