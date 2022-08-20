|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|65
|50
|.565
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|63
|52
|.548
|2
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|61
|53
|.535
|3½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|61
|54
|.530
|4
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|59
|54
|.522
|5
|Worcester (Boston)
|59
|56
|.513
|6
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|52
|62
|.456
|12½
|Rochester (Washington)
|51
|64
|.443
|14
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|50
|65
|.435
|15
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|45
|70
|.391
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|69
|45
|.605
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|66
|48
|.579
|3
|Toledo (Detroit)
|61
|53
|.535
|8
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|58
|56
|.509
|11
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|56
|56
|.500
|12
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|57
|58
|496
|12½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|56
|57
|.496
|12½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|54
|60
|.474
|15
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|52
|63
|.452
|17½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|48
|67
|.471
|21½
|Thursday's Games
Durham 10, Norfolk 4
Buffalo 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Omaha 4, Louisville 2, 10 innings
Worcester 9, Rochester 8
Syracuse 11, Charlotte 10
Iowa 3, Indianapolis 0
Nashville at Jacksonille, ppd.
Gwinnett 5, Memphis 1
Toledo 9, Columbus 4
Scranton/WB at St. Paul, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Nashville 6, Jacksonille 5, 1st game
Nashville 7, Jacksonille 2, 2nd game
Worcester 9, Rochester 3
Charlotte 12, Syracuse 11
Norfolk 9, Durham 8
Omaha 7, Louisville 3
Indianapolis 3, Iowa 2
Gwinnett 1, Memphis 0
Columbus 7, Toledo 4
Lehigh Valley 8, Buffalo 7
St. Paul 5, Scranton/WB 3
|Saturday's Games
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 2, 6:07 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Omaha at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Omaha at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonille, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
