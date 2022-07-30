All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)5443.557
Jacksonville (Miami)5443.557
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)5245.5362
Buffalo (Toronto)5146.5263
Worcester (Boston)5047.5154
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)4948.5055
Rochester (Washington)4750.4857
Norfolk (Baltimore)4651.4748
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)4453.45410
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)3463.35120
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)5937.615
Columbus (Cleveland)5541.5734
Memphis (St. Louis)5344.546
Toledo (Detroit)4847.50510½
Omaha (Kansas City)4848.50011
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)4549.47913
Gwinnett (Atlanta)465147413½
St. Paul (Minnesota)4550.47413½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)4452.45815
Louisville (Cincinnati)4056.41719
Thursday's Games

Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 1, susp. (bottom of 3)

Worcester 3, Buffalo 1

Syracuse 5, Omaha 3

Durham 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Toledo 7, Indianapolis 6

Columbus 6, Louisville 0, 6 innings

Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 0

Nashville 3, Charlotte 1

Norfolk 6, Memphis 4

St. Paul 5, Iowa 4

Friday's Games

Syracuse 9, Omaha 4

Durham 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 6, Toledo 5

Scranton/WB 10, Rochester 9, 1st game

Scranton/WB 8, Rochester 6, 2nd game

Columbus 9, Louisville 3

Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 3

Buffalo 7, Worcester 6

Nashville 4, Charlotte 3

Memphis 5, Norfolk 0

Iowa 5, St. Paul 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Omaha at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

