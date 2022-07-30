|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|54
|43
|.557
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|54
|43
|.557
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|52
|45
|.536
|2
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|51
|46
|.526
|3
|Worcester (Boston)
|50
|47
|.515
|4
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|49
|48
|.505
|5
|Rochester (Washington)
|47
|50
|.485
|7
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|46
|51
|.474
|8
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|44
|53
|.454
|10
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|63
|.351
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|59
|37
|.615
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|55
|41
|.573
|4
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|53
|44
|.546
|6½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|48
|47
|.505
|10½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|48
|48
|.500
|11
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|45
|49
|.479
|13
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|46
|51
|474
|13½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|45
|50
|.474
|13½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|44
|52
|.458
|15
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|40
|56
|.417
|19
|Thursday's Games
Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 1, susp. (bottom of 3)
Worcester 3, Buffalo 1
Syracuse 5, Omaha 3
Durham 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Toledo 7, Indianapolis 6
Columbus 6, Louisville 0, 6 innings
Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 0
Nashville 3, Charlotte 1
Norfolk 6, Memphis 4
St. Paul 5, Iowa 4
|Friday's Games
Syracuse 9, Omaha 4
Durham 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Indianapolis 6, Toledo 5
Scranton/WB 10, Rochester 9, 1st game
Scranton/WB 8, Rochester 6, 2nd game
Columbus 9, Louisville 3
Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 3
Buffalo 7, Worcester 6
Nashville 4, Charlotte 3
Memphis 5, Norfolk 0
Iowa 5, St. Paul 4, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Omaha at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
