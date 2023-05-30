|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|36
|15
|.706
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|29
|19
|.604
|5½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|28
|22
|.560
|7½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|28
|23
|.549
|8
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|27
|24
|.529
|9
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|26
|24
|.520
|9½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|27
|25
|.519
|9½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|26
|.500
|10½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|26
|.500
|10½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|25
|26
|.490
|11
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|25
|26
|490
|11
|Worcester (Boston)
|25
|27
|.481
|11½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|24
|27
|.471
|12
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|24
|28
|.462
|12½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|23
|27
|.460
|12½
|Rochester (Washington)
|23
|27
|.460
|12½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|23
|28
|.451
|13
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|22
|28
|.440
|13½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|22
|29
|.431
|14
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|32
|.385
|16½
|Monday's Games
Rochester 10, Syracuse 8
Durham 13, Jacksonville 2
Indianapolis 12, Toledo 6
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 4, Nashville 2
St. Paul 9, Buffalo 1
Louisville 5, Worcester 4
Norfolk 9, Gwinnett 7
Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Columbus 2, Iowa1, susp. top of 4th
Omaha 7, Memphis 3
|Wednesday's Games
Syracuse at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 11:05 a.m.
St. Paul at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 3:30 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
St. Paul at Buffalo, 11:05 a.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
