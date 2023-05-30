All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)3615.706
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2919.604
St. Paul (Minnesota)2822.560
Durham (Tampa Bay)2823.5498
Louisville (Cincinnati)2724.5299
Columbus (Cleveland)2624.520
Memphis (St. Louis)2725.519
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2626.50010½
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2626.50010½
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2526.49011
Nashville (Milwaukee)252649011
Worcester (Boston)2527.48111½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2427.47112
Buffalo (Toronto)2428.46212½
Jacksonville (Miami)2327.46012½
Rochester (Washington)2327.46012½
Toledo (Detroit)2328.45113
Omaha (Kansas City)2228.44013½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2229.43114
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2032.38516½
Monday's Games

Rochester 10, Syracuse 8

Durham 13, Jacksonville 2

Indianapolis 12, Toledo 6

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 4, Nashville 2

St. Paul 9, Buffalo 1

Louisville 5, Worcester 4

Norfolk 9, Gwinnett 7

Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Columbus 2, Iowa1, susp. top of 4th

Omaha 7, Memphis 3

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 11:05 a.m.

St. Paul at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 3:30 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Paul at Buffalo, 11:05 a.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

