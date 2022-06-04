|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rochester (Washington)
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|30
|20
|.600
|2½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|28
|24
|.538
|5½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|25
|27
|.481
|8½
|Worcester (Boston)
|25
|27
|.481
|8½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|32
|.373
|14
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|18
|34
|.346
|15½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|33
|.340
|15½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|31
|21
|.596
|3½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|30
|22
|.577
|4½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|27
|25
|.519
|7½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|26
|25
|.510
|8
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|26
|25
|.510
|8
|Toledo (Detroit)
|25
|25
|.500
|8½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|24
|27
|.471
|10
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|23
|28
|.451
|11
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|18
|33
|.353
|16
|Friday's Games
Lehigh Valley 9, ScrantonW/B 2, 1st game
ScrantonW/B 2, Lehigh Valley 1, 2nd game
Nashville 8, Durham 4
Syracuse 13, Worcester 1
Memphis 8, Charlotte 2
Columbus 10, Toledo 6
Rochester 2, Buffalo 1
Norfolk 9, Jacksonville 8
Louisville 3, Gwinnett 2
Indianapolis 5, Omaha 2
St. Paul 8, Iowa 7, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at ScrantonW/B, 6:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Toledo at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at ScrantonW/B, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Nashville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Worcester at Buffalo, 11:05 a.m.
Scranton W/B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Rochester at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
