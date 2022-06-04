All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Rochester (Washington)3318.647
Buffalo (Toronto)3020.600
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2824.538
Durham (Tampa Bay)2725.519
Jacksonville (Miami)2725.519
Norfolk (Baltimore)2527.481
Worcester (Boston)2527.481
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1932.37314
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1834.34615½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1733.34015½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Nashville (Milwaukee)3417.667
Columbus (Cleveland)3121.596
Memphis (St. Louis)3022.577
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2725.519
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2625.5108
Omaha (Kansas City)2625.5108
Toledo (Detroit)2525.500
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2427.47110
St. Paul (Minnesota)2328.45111
Louisville (Cincinnati)1833.35316
Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley 9, ScrantonW/B 2, 1st game

ScrantonW/B 2, Lehigh Valley 1, 2nd game

Nashville 8, Durham 4

Syracuse 13, Worcester 1

Memphis 8, Charlotte 2

Columbus 10, Toledo 6

Rochester 2, Buffalo 1

Norfolk 9, Jacksonville 8

Louisville 3, Gwinnett 2

Indianapolis 5, Omaha 2

St. Paul 8, Iowa 7, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at ScrantonW/B, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toledo at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at ScrantonW/B, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Nashville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Worcester at Buffalo, 11:05 a.m.

Scranton W/B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Rochester at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

