x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Worcester (Boston)136.684
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)127.6321
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)127.6321
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)128.600
St. Paul (Minnesota)128.600
Buffalo (Toronto)118.5792
Nashville (Milwaukee)118.5792
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)108.556
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)119.550
Columbus (Cleveland)109.5263
Durham (Tampa Bay)1010.500
Jacksonville (Miami)1010.500
Louisville (Cincinnati)1010.500
Rochester (Washington)1010.500
Memphis (St. Louis)911.450
Gwinnett (Atlanta)811.4215
Omaha (Kansas City)712.3686
Toledo (Detroit)713.350
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)613.3167
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)316.15810
Friday's Games

Norfolk 5, Gwinnett 1, 1st game

Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd, 2nd game

Worcester at Scranton/WB, susp.

Buffalo 4, Syracuse 2

Rochester 5, Durham 1

Memphis 12, Charlotte 9

Toledo 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Louisville 16, Columbus 1

Nashville 17, Jacksonville 3

Omaha 5, St. Paul 4

Indianapolis 9, Iowa 6

Saturday's Games

Scranton/WB 8, Worcester 3, 1st game

Worcester 10, Scranton/WB 2, 2nd game

Gwinnett 2, Norfolk 1, 1st game

Norfolk 6, Gwinnett 3, 2nd game

Syracuse 8, Buffalo 7

Durham 7, Rochester 3

Memphis 8, Charlotte 5

Lehigh Valley 7, Toledo 5, 7 innings

Iowa 5, Indianapolis 3

Columbus 7, Louisville 3

Jacksonville 10, Nashville 9

Omaha 8, St. Paul 5

Sunday's Games

Worcester at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

Durham at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 6:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 11 a.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

