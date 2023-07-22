|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Worcester (Boston)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|12
|8
|.600
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|12
|8
|.600
|1½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Rochester (Washington)
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Toledo (Detroit)
|7
|13
|.350
|6½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|16
|.158
|10
|Friday's Games
Norfolk 5, Gwinnett 1, 1st game
Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd, 2nd game
Worcester at Scranton/WB, susp.
Buffalo 4, Syracuse 2
Rochester 5, Durham 1
Memphis 12, Charlotte 9
Toledo 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Louisville 16, Columbus 1
Nashville 17, Jacksonville 3
Omaha 5, St. Paul 4
Indianapolis 9, Iowa 6
|Saturday's Games
Scranton/WB 8, Worcester 3, 1st game
Worcester 10, Scranton/WB 2, 2nd game
Gwinnett 2, Norfolk 1, 1st game
Norfolk 6, Gwinnett 3, 2nd game
Syracuse 8, Buffalo 7
Durham 7, Rochester 3
Memphis 8, Charlotte 5
Lehigh Valley 7, Toledo 5, 7 innings
Iowa 5, Indianapolis 3
Columbus 7, Louisville 3
Jacksonville 10, Nashville 9
Omaha 8, St. Paul 5
|Sunday's Games
Worcester at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.
Durham at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 6:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 11 a.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
