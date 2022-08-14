|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|64
|47
|.577
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|61
|49
|.555
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|59
|52
|.532
|5
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|51
|60
|.459
|13
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|50
|60
|.455
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|63
|48
|.568
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|55
|56
|.495
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|53
|58
|.477
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|50
|61
|.450
|13
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|48
|63
|.432
|15
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 5
Las Vegas 9, Tacoma 4, 1st game
Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 3, 2nd game
Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 4
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 6
Albuquerque 4, Reno 2, 1st game
Reno 7, Albuquerque 4, 2nd game
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 2
Tacoma 9, Las Vegas 1
Oklahoma City 20, Round Rock 3
El Paso 13, Sugar Land 5
Reno 5, Albuquerque 1
|Monday's Games
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Albuguerque at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuguerque at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
