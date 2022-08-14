All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6447.577
El Paso (San Diego)6149.555
Round Rock (Texas)5952.5325
Sugar Land (Houston)5160.45913
Albuquerque (Colorado)5060.45513½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)6348.568
Las Vegas (Oakland)5556.4958
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5358.47710
Tacoma (Seattle)5061.45013
Sacramento (San Francisco)4863.43215
Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 5

Las Vegas 9, Tacoma 4, 1st game

Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 3, 2nd game

Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 4

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 6

Albuquerque 4, Reno 2, 1st game

Reno 7, Albuquerque 4, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 2

Tacoma 9, Las Vegas 1

Oklahoma City 20, Round Rock 3

El Paso 13, Sugar Land 5

Reno 5, Albuquerque 1

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albuguerque at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuguerque at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you