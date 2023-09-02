|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|33
|21
|.611
|1½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|33
|22
|.600
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|30
|25
|.545
|5
|Reno (Arizona)
|30
|25
|.545
|5
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|27
|.509
|7
|El Paso (San Diego)
|24
|31
|.436
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|23
|32
|.418
|12
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|20
|34
|.370
|14½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|18
|37
|.327
|17
|Friday's Games
Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 2
Reno 9, El Paso 8
Sacramento 3, Albuquerque 2
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, ppd.
Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 2
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
