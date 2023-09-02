All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3520.636
Las Vegas (Oakland)3321.611
Tacoma (Seattle)3322.6002
Albuquerque (Colorado)3025.5455
Reno (Arizona)3025.5455
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2827.5097
El Paso (San Diego)2431.43611
Sacramento (San Francisco)2332.41812
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2034.37014½
Sugar Land (Houston)1837.32717
Friday's Games

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 2

Reno 9, El Paso 8

Sacramento 3, Albuquerque 2

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, ppd.

Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 2

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you