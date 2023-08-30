All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3418.654
Las Vegas (Oakland)3121.5963
Tacoma (Seattle)3121.5963
Albuquerque (Colorado)2923.5585
Reno (Arizona)2824.5386
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2626.5008
El Paso (San Diego)2329.44211
Sacramento (San Francisco)2131.40413
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2032.38514
Sugar Land (Houston)1735.32717
Tuesday's Games

Round Rock 10, Oklahoma City 9

Reno 9, El Paso 4

Albuquerque 5, Sacramento 0

Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3

Tacoma 5, Sugar Land 0

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

