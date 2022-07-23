|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|52
|39
|.571
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|48
|43
|.527
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|42
|49
|.462
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|39
|52
|.429
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|50
|41
|.549
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|49
|41
|.544
|½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|42
|49
|.462
|8
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|40
|51
|.440
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|39
|51
|.433
|10½
|Friday's Games
Round Rock 8, Las Vegas 5
Oklahoma City 10, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 6, Salt Lake 0
Sugar Land 12, Albuquerque 8
Reno 8, El Paso 5
|Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
