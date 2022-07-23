All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)5338.582
El Paso (San Diego)5239.5711
Round Rock (Texas)4843.5275
Albuquerque (Colorado)4249.46211
Sugar Land (Houston)3952.42914
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)5041.549
Las Vegas (Oakland)4941.544½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)4249.4628
Sacramento (San Francisco)4051.44010
Tacoma (Seattle)3951.43310½
Friday's Games

Round Rock 8, Las Vegas 5

Oklahoma City 10, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 6, Salt Lake 0

Sugar Land 12, Albuquerque 8

Reno 8, El Paso 5

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you