All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4833.593
El Paso (San Diego)4535.563
Round Rock (Texas)4337.538
Albuquerque (Colorado)3743.46310½
Sugar Land (Houston)3644.45011½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4535.563
Reno (Arizona)4139.5134
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3743.4638
Tacoma (Seattle)3445.43010½
Sacramento (San Francisco)3446.42511
Wednesday's Games

Sugar Land 9, El Paso 5

Round Rock 13, Albuquerque 3

Oklahoma City 10, Las Vegas 7

Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 3

Tacoma 3, Reno 2, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you