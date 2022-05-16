All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2214.611
Round Rock (Texas)2115.5831
El Paso (San Diego)2016.5562
Albuquerque (Colorado)1620.4446
Sugar Land (Houston)1521.4177
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2016.556
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1917.5281
Reno (Arizona)1818.5002
Sacramento (San Francisco)1818.5002
Tacoma (Seattle)1125.3069
Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 1

Reno 9, Tacoma 3

Sugar Land 12, Albuquerque 2

El Paso 9, Sacramento 6

Salt Lake 11, Las Vegas 3

Sunday's Games

Sacramento 11 El Paso 8

Round Rock 14, Oklahoma City 13

Las Vegas 12, Salt Lake 7

Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3

Reno 4, Tacoma 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 1:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

