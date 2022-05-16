|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|21
|15
|.583
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|16
|20
|.444
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|15
|21
|.417
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|11
|25
|.306
|9
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 1
Reno 9, Tacoma 3
Sugar Land 12, Albuquerque 2
El Paso 9, Sacramento 6
Salt Lake 11, Las Vegas 3
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento 11 El Paso 8
Round Rock 14, Oklahoma City 13
Las Vegas 12, Salt Lake 7
Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3
Reno 4, Tacoma 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 1:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.